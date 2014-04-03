FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

03/29/14 326,000 319,500 N/A N/A

03/22/14 310,000-R 319,250-R 2,836,000 2.2

03/15/14 323,000-R 329,500-R 2,814,000-R 2.1-R

03/08/14 319,000-R 331,250-R 2,869,000-R 2.2

03/01/14 325,000-R 337,250-R 2,850,000-R 2.2

02/22/14 351,000-R 338,000-R 2,890,000-R 2.2

02/15/14 330,000-R 336,500-R 2,941,000-R 2.2-R

02/08/14 343,000-R 337,500-R 2,936,000-R 2.2-R

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: March 22 from 311,000; March 15 from 321,000; March 8 from 315,000

Four-Week Average: March 22 from 317,750; March 15 from 327,250; March 8 from 330,500

Continued Claims: March 15 from 2,823,000; March 8 from 2,876,000; March 1 from 2,848,000

Insured unemployment rate: March 15 from 2.2 percent; March 8 from 2.2 percent; March 1 from 2.2 percent

NOTE: This week’s release reflects annual revisions released by the Labor Department.

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 317,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.840 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 289,535 MARCH 29 WEEK FROM 274,072 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,088,725 MARCH 22 WEEK FROM 3,132,104 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.