TABLE-U.S. Feb trade gap widens to $42.30 bln

April 3 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

Feb Jan Jan-Feb14 Feb13 Jan-Feb13 Balance -42.30 -39.28 -81.58 -43.26 -85.40 Exports 190.43 192.46 382.89 186.88 373.67 Imports 232.73 231.74 464.47 230.14 459.06

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

Feb Jan Feb14/13 Exports -1.1 0.6 1.9 Imports 0.4 0.6 1.1

Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE Feb Jan Jan-Feb14 Feb13 Jan-Feb13 Goods -61.73 -59.50 -121.23 -62.13 -123.35 Services 19.43 20.22 39.65 18.87 37.95 EXPORTS Feb Jan Jan-Feb14 Feb13 Jan-Feb13 Goods 131.72 133.75 265.47 131.20 262.00 Services 58.72 58.71 117.43 55.68 111.67 IMPORTS Feb Jan Jan-Feb14 Feb13 Jan-Feb13 Goods 193.45 193.25 386.70 193.33 385.35 Services 39.29 38.49 77.77 36.81 73.71

Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: Feb Jan Jan-Feb14 Feb13 Jan-Feb13 Balance -59.91 -58.58 -118.50 -60.23 -120.49

Petroleum -19.95 -19.34 -39.28 -21.65 -45.97

Nonpetrol -39.97 -39.25 -79.21 -38.58 -74.52

Net Adjusts. -1.82 -0.92 -2.74 -1.90 -2.86 Exports 130.67 132.33 263.00 130.72 260.36 Imports 190.58 190.91 381.50 190.95 380.84

Petroleum 31.03 31.68 62.71 32.20 66.21

Nonpetrol 159.55 159.23 318.78 158.75 314.64

Net Adjusts. 2.87 2.34 5.21 2.38 4.51

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Feb Jan Jan-Feb14 Feb13 Jan-Feb13 Capital Goods 43,735 44,629 88,364 43,388 87,679 Autos/Parts 12,231 12,135 24,366 12,406 24,460 Civ.Aircraft 3,431 4,337 7,768 N/A 7,706 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Feb Jan Jan-Feb14 Feb13 Jan-Feb13 Capital Goods 46,614 47,772 94,386 46,212 92,205 Autos/Parts 25,886 24,882 50,768 24,940 48,554 Civ.Aircraft 1,270 958 2,228 N/A 1,667 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS Feb Jan Jan-Feb14 Jan-Feb13 Agricultural 13,086 14,205 27,291 25,514 Manufacturing 89,857 92,888 182,745 183,780 Advanced Tech. 24,338 25,311 49,649 47,009 IMPORTS Feb Jan Jan-Feb14 Jan-Feb13 Agricultural 8,249 8,885 17,133 17,249 Manufacturing 137,131 147,174 284,306 284,120 Advanced Tech. 27,576 30,004 57,581 59,109

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

February Canada 3.7 Mexico -4.2 EU -2.5 China -4.6 Japan -3.9 South/Central America -13.2 Brazil -6.8 OPEC -2.8

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE) Canada -4.9 Mexico 1.9 EU -0.9 China -19.5 Japan -2.6 South/Central America -4.4 Brazil -8.1 OPEC -11.0 TRADE BALANCE Feb Jan Jan-Feb14 Feb13 Jan-Feb13 Canada -1,914 -4,049 -5,963 -2,523 -7,343 Mexico -3,972 -2,756 -6,729 -4,255 -7,855 EU -9,083 -8,807 -17,891 -8,770 -17,434 China -20,862 -27,840 -48,701 -23,412 -51,200 Japan -5,261 -5,324 -10,585 -5,930 -12,022 Newly Industrial- ized Countries 2,545 2,155 4,699 2,864 2,926 South Korea -1,035 -1,883 -2,918 -1,223 -3,303 Taiwan -632 -1,456 -2,087 -154 -1,407 South/Central America 1,279 2,752 4,031 2,713 3,796 Brazil 1,196 1,249 2,445 1,665 2,571 OPEC -5,741 -7,000 -12,741 -3,586 -9,985 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

Feb Jan Feb13

264.5 311.6 261.0 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

Feb Jan Feb13

25.19 29.07 25.84 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

Feb Jan Feb13

91.53 90.21 95.96

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

$38.5 bln U.S. Feb trade deficit

NOTES:

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

N/A - not available