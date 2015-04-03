TABLE-U.S. March nonfarm payrolls rise by 126,000

April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change March Feb Jan in Nonfarm Payrolls 126 264 201 Jobless Rate (Pct) 5.5 5.5 5.7 Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

March Feb Jan Avg Weekly Hours 34.5 34.6 34.6 Manufacturing Hours 40.9 41.0 41.0 Overtime Hours 3.4 3.4 3.5 Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.86 24.79 24.76

Pct change 0.3 0.1 Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

March Feb Jan Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.8 33.7 Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.86 20.82 20.81

Pct change 0.2 0.0 Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

March Feb Jan Total Private 129 264 202 Goods-Producing -13 20 51 Construction -1 29 41 Manufacturing -1 2 17 Service-Providing 142 244 151 Wholesale Trade 5.8 9.6 12.3 Retail 25.9 32.3 35.4 Transp/warehousing 9.5 9.7 -13.1 Information 2 7 6 Financial activities 8 7 19 Professional/business 40 42 20 Temporary help svs 11.4 -7.5 -7.8 Leisure/hospitality 13 70 24 Government -3 0 -1 Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

March Feb Jan

Total Private (pct change) -0.2 0.3

Manufacturing (pct change) -0.3 UNCH

Total Private (index) 102.9 103.1 102.8

Manufacturing (index) 90.6 90.9 90.9

Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

March Feb Workforce -96 -178 Employed 34 96 Unemployed -130 -274

March Feb Jan

U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 10.9 11.0 11.3

Jobless duration

27 weeks or more (1,000s) 2,563 2,709 2,800

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for March:

Nonfarm payrolls +245,000

Private payrolls: +237,000

Factory payrolls: +10,000

Jobless rate: 5.5 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.6 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A-not available

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.