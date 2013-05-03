TABLE-U.S. April nonfarm payrolls rose by 165,000

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change April March (Prev) Feb (Prev)

in Nonfarm Payrolls 165 138 88 332 268

Jobless Rate (Pct) 7.5 7.6 7.6 7.7 7.7

Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

April March (Prev) Feb (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 34.4 34.6 34.6 34.5 34.5

Manufacturing Hours 40.7 40.8 40.8 40.9 40.9

Overtime Hours 3.3 3.4 3.4 3.3 3.3

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 23.87 23.83 23.82 23.82 23.81

Pct change 0.2 0.0

Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

April March (Prev) Feb (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.8 33.8 33.8 33.8

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.06 20.04 20.03 20.03 20.04

Pct change 0.1 0.0

Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

April March (Prev) Feb (Prev)

Total Private 176 154 95 319 254

Goods-Producing -9 15 16 75 73

Construction -6 13 18 48 49

Manufacturing 0 2 -3 23 19

Service-Providing 185 139 79 244 181

Wholesale Trade 4.1 2.9 -1.0 4.7 4.7

Retail 29.3 -3.9 -24.1 25.8 14.6

Transp/warehousing 4.2 -6.7 -2.8 -5.3 -1.7

Information -9 2 5 18 19

Financial activities 9 5 -2 15 8

Professional/business 73 64 51 93 80

Temporary help svs 30.8 25.5 20.3 27.5 23.4

Leisure/hospitality 43 38 17 63 26

Government -11 -16 -7 13 14

Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

April March Feb

Total Private (pct change) -0.4 0.4

Manufacturing (pct change) -0.2 -0.2

Total Private (index) 97.9 98.3 97.9

Manufacturing (index) 87.8 88.0 88.2

Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

April March Feb Workforce 210 -496 -130 Employed 293 -206 170 Unemployed -83 -290 -300

April March Feb

U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 13.9 13.8 14.3

Jobless duration

27 weeks or more (1,000s) 4,353 4,611 4,797

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for April:

Nonfarm payrolls +145,000

Private payrolls: +160,000

Factory payrolls: +5,000

Jobless rate: 7.6 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.6 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A-not available

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.