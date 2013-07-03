TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

06/29/13 343,000 345,500 N/A N/A

06/22/13 348,000-R 346,250-R 2,933,000 2.3

06/15/13 355,000 348,500 2,987,000-R 2.3

06/08/13 336,000 345,750 2,966,000 2.3

06/01/13 346,000 352,500 2,991,000 2.3

05/25/13 357,000 348,000 2,971,000 2.3

05/18/13 344,000 340,500 3,002,000 2.3

05/11/13 363,000 340,000 2,923,000 2.3

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: June 22 from 346,000

Four-Week Average: June 22 from 345,750

Continued Claims: June 15 from 2,965,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said four states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended June 22, the latest period for which data are available.

California 6,181

New Jersey 4,952

Oregon 2,076

New York 1,882

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said six states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended June 22, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

Pennsylvania -4,238

Florida -2,050

North Carolina -2,009

Ohio -1,679

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 345,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.953 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FALL TO 333,920 JUNE 29 WEEK FROM 336,515 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FALL TO 2,766,055 JUNE 22 WEEK FROM 2,808,088 PRIOR WEEK