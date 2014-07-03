TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
06/28/14 315,000 315,000 N/A N/A
06/21/14 313,000-R 314,500-R 2,579,000 2.0
06/14/14 314,000 312,250 2,568,000-R 2.0
06/07/14 318,000 315,500 2,559,000 1.9
05/31/14 313,000 310,500 2,615,000 2.0
05/24/14 304,000 312,500 2,603,000 2.0
05/17/14 327,000 322,750 2,623,000 2.0
05/10/14 298,000 323,500 2,648,000 2.0
Initial Claims: June 21 from 312,000
Four-Week Average: June 21 from 314,250
Continued Claims: June 14 from 2,571,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 314,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.563 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 305,385 JUNE 28 WEEK FROM 305,164 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,416,986 JUNE 21 WEEK FROM 2,413,778 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available