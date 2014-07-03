TABLE-U.S. May trade gap narrows to $44.39 bln

July 3 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

May April Jan-May14 May13 Jan-May13 Balance -44.39 -47.04 -218.24 -44.83 -206.20 Exports 195.46 193.51 962.95 187.21 937.38 Imports 239.85 240.54 1,181.19 232.04 1,143.58

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

May April May14/13 Exports 1.0 -0.1 4.4 Imports -0.3 1.1 3.4

Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE May April Jan-May14 May13 Jan-May13 Goods -63.29 -65.67 -311.28 -63.35 -299.67 Services 18.90 18.63 93.03 18.52 93.47 EXPORTS May April Jan-May14 May13 Jan-May13 Goods 136.69 135.05 671.42 130.32 654.25 Services 58.77 58.46 291.53 56.89 283.13 IMPORTS May April Jan-May14 May13 Jan-May13 Goods 199.98 200.72 982.69 193.67 953.92 Services 39.87 39.83 198.50 38.37 189.66

Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: May April Jan-May14 May13 Jan-May13 Balance -62.19 -64.67 -305.02 -62.29 -294.53

Petroleum -15.21 -18.05 -90.68 -21.00 -107.77

Nonpetrol -46.98 -46.63 -214.34 -41.30 -186.77

Net Adjusts. -1.10 -0.99 -6.25 -1.06 -5.14 Exports 135.66 133.89 666.13 129.36 648.66 Imports 197.85 198.57 971.15 191.65 943.20

Petroleum 28.33 29.84 150.36 31.26 157.85

Nonpetrol 169.52 168.73 820.79 160.39 785.35

Net Adjusts. 2.13 2.15 11.54 2.02 10.72

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: May April Jan-May14 May13 Jan-May13 Capital Goods 45,639 45,808 225,897 44,876 219,926 Autos/Parts 13,494 12,717 63,481 12,978 62,604 Civ.Aircraft 4,583 5,046 22,420 N/A 20,524 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: May April Jan-May14 May13 Jan-May13 Capital Goods 49,656 48,631 240,238 45,695 227,951 Autos/Parts 28,499 27,166 132,945 26,097 124,609 Civ.Aircraft 1,381 1,382 6,837 N/A 5,188 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS May April Jan-May14 Jan-May13 Agricultural 11,783 12,112 64,820 58,146 Manufacturing 102,837 98,890 488,629 486,196 Advanced Tech. 27,616 26,982 133,551 126,484 IMPORTS May April Jan-May14 Jan-May13 Agricultural 9,732 10,398 47,313 45,675 Manufacturing 165,074 162,077 767,337 742,479 Advanced Tech. 35,200 35,348 161,310 157,417

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

May Canada 3.4 Mexico 5.5 EU 3.9 China 2.2 Japan 2.1 South/Central America 5.3 Brazil 8.4 OPEC 12.6

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE) Canada 3.5 Mexico 3.4 EU -2.1 China 4.6 Japan -6.7 South/Central America -5.2 Brazil 9.6 OPEC -12.7 TRADE BALANCE May April Jan-May14 May13 Jan-May13 Canada -2,798 -2,699 -13,970 -1,981 -13,793 Mexico -4,339 -4,593 -20,719 -5,253 -22,892 EU -12,341 -14,018 -55,756 -10,681 -50,668 China -28,770 -27,284 -125,159 -27,870 -121,238 Japan -5,108 -5,979 -27,613 -5,356 -30,947 Newly Industrial- ized Countries -267 87 6,022 427 5,511 South Korea -2,677 -2,283 -9,134 -2,421 -9,401 Taiwan -1,154 -1,290 -5,481 -1,220 -4,450 South/Central America 3,167 1,686 12,200 538 7,457 Brazil 1,147 1,084 6,512 805 6,311 OPEC -4,163 -6,661 -28,758 -6,229 -27,612 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

May April May13

279.6 297.2 312.4 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

May April May13

27.96 29.30 30.91 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

May April May13

96.12 95.48 96.74

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

$45.0 bln U.S. May trade deficit

NOTES:

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and non-petroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

N/A - not available