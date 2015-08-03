TABLE - U.S. June personal income rises 0.4 pct

Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Jun May Apr Mar Personal Income 0.4 0.4 0.4 unch Wages/Salaries 0.2 0.4 0.2 unch Disposable Income 0.5 0.4 0.4 unch Personal Consumption 0.2 0.7 0.3 0.5 Durables -1.3 1.1 0.4 1.8 Nondurables 0.4 2.0 -0.5 1.3 Services 0.4 0.3 0.5 0.1 Saving Rate, pct 4.8 4.6 5.0 4.9
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Jun May Apr Mar Personal Consumption unch 0.4 0.2 0.3 Durables -1.1 1.3 0.2 1.9 Nondurables unch 0.9 -0.2 0.9 Services 0.2 0.1 0.4 -0.1 Disposable Income 0.2 0.1 0.3 -0.2
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Jun May Apr Mar PCE Price Index 0.2 0.3 unch 0.2
0.2313 0.3136 0.0440 0.2197 Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2
0.1483 0.1292 0.1340 0.2023 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.2 Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars
Jun May Apr Mar PCE Price Index 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.3 Core PCE Price Index 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind unch -0.1 -0.2 -0.1 Mkt-based Core Index 1.0 1.1 1.1 1.1
Current Dollars, in billions
Jun May Apr Mar Personal Income 15,287 15,219 15,153 15,089 Wages/Salaries 7,746 7,728 7,696 7,677 Disposable Income 13,353 13,292 13,238 13,187
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Jun May Apr Mar Manufacturing 790 791 790 791 Service Industries 5,196 5,179 5,149 5,132 Government 1,266 1,264 1,261 1,259 Proprietors’ Income 1,389 1,378 1,371 1,365 Farm 65 61 57 53 Nonfarm 1,324 1,317 1,314 1,313 Personal Consumption 12,255 12,230 12,139 12,105 Durables 1,318 1,335 1,321 1,315 Nondurables 2,671 2,661 2,610 2,623 Services 8,266 8,233 8,208 8,166
Chained 2009 dollars, in billions
Jun May Apr Mar Personal Consumption 11,176 11,179 11,130 11,104 Durables 1,451 1,467 1,449 1,446 Nondurables 2,426 2,426 2,405 2,410 Services 7,326 7,314 7,304 7,276 Disposable Income 12,177 12,150 12,139 12,097
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. June personal income +0.3 pct
U.S. June personal spending +0.2 pct
U.S. June core pce price index +0.1 pct