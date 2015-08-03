FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. June construction spending rises 0.1 pct
August 3, 2015 / 2:03 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-U.S. June construction spending rises 0.1 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: June May June‘15/14 Total Spending 0.1 1.8 12.0 Private Spending -0.5 1.7 13.7

Residential 0.4 0.9 12.8

Lodging 3.4 8.3 41.9

Office -0.7 2.6 27.5

Commercial -4.4 0.5 7.4

Transportation -0.3 0.4 16.1

Manufacturing -0.8 6.0 62.0 Public Spending 1.6 2.1 8.0

Educational 0.2 0.1 3.6

Highways/streets 1.2 4.5 14.2

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

June May June‘14 Total Spending 1064.6 1063.5 950.3 Private Spending 766.4 770.0 674.0

Residential 371.6 370.0 329.5

Lodging 21.5 20.8 15.1

Office 47.2 47.5 37.0

Commercial 62.7 65.6 58.4

Transportation 13.8 13.8 11.9

Manufacturing 88.3 89.1 54.5 Public Spending 298.2 293.5 276.2

Educational 67.2 67.1 64.9

Highways/streets 90.9 89.8 79.6

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

May April

Total Spending 0.8 2.1

Private Spending 0.9 2.2

Public Spending 0.7 1.7

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. June construction spending +0.6 pct

