TABLE-U.S. July factory orders rise 10.5 pct
September 3, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. July factory orders rise 10.5 pct

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: July June May New Orders 10.5 1.5 -0.6 Ex-Transportation -0.8 1.4 -0.2 Ex-Defense 11.3 1.5 unch Manufacturing with unfilled orders 28.8 4.0 -1.6 Durables 22.6 2.7 -0.9 Primary Metals -0.3 2.0 2.6 General Machinery -1.2 5.0 -1.0 Computers/Electronics -1.7 3.8 -1.3 Electrical Equipment

Appliances -4.8 5.8 -3.7 Transport Equipment 74.1 2.2 -2.6

NonDefense aircraft 317.3 11.2 -2.9

Defense aircraft -29.1 9.5 17.3

Ships/boats 97.7 -39.0 -63.7 NonDurables -0.9 0.4 -0.2 Computers and related products -6.9 -1.2 13.4 Motor vehicles/parts 10.3 -1.2 1.7 NonDefense Cap 60.6 5.1 -2.3 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -0.7 5.4 -1.4 Defense Cap -15.5 4.0 -24.0 Durables Ex-Transport -0.7 3.0 -0.1 Durables NonDefense 24.9 2.7 0.2 Unfilled-Durables 5.4 1.0 0.7 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: July June May Total 1.2 0.8 -0.1 Durables 3.5 1.2 unch NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 1.4 1.0 0.1 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: July June May Total 0.1 0.2 0.8 Computers and related products 2.2 0.3 -2.1 Motor vehicles and parts 0.1 1.1 -0.6 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: July June May New Orders 558.312 505.210 497.544 Ex-Transportation 425.310 428.809 422.796 Ex-Defense 547.556 492.109 484.789 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 233.290 181.134 174.172 Durables 300.220 244.841 238.337 Primary Metals 27.920 27.996 27.455 General Machinery 37.865 38.323 36.509 Computers/Electronics 22.298 22.688 21.849 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.399 10.918 10.320 Transport Equipment 133.002 76.401 74.748

NonDefense aircraft 70.259 16.836 15.141

Defense aircraft 4.206 5.931 5.418

Ships/boats 2.367 1.197 1.963 NonDurables 258.092 260.369 259.207 Computers and related products 2.463 2.646 2.677 Motor vehicles/parts 51.049 46.296 46.839 NonDefense Cap 136.094 84.734 80.658 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 72.435 72.944 69.237 Defense Cap 8.554 10.122 9.733 Durables Ex-Transport 167218 168440 163589 Durables NonDefense 289464 231740 225582 Unfilled-Durables 1158.161 1099.238 1088.072 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: July June May Total 507.362 501.319 497.309 Durables 249.270 240.950 238.102 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 69.905 68.937 68.280 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: July June May Total 653.831 652.952 651.939 Computers and related products 4.700 4.598 4.583 Motor vehicles and parts 26.623 26.590 26.312 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: July June

1.29 1.30

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

July June May

Factory Orders N/A 1.1 -0.6

Durable Goods 22.6 2.7 -0.9

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. July factory orders +11.0 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

Initial orders for July durable goods were issued on Aug 26.

N/A - not available

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
