TABLE-U.S. July factory orders rise 10.5 pct

Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: July June May New Orders 10.5 1.5 -0.6 Ex-Transportation -0.8 1.4 -0.2 Ex-Defense 11.3 1.5 unch Manufacturing with unfilled orders 28.8 4.0 -1.6 Durables 22.6 2.7 -0.9 Primary Metals -0.3 2.0 2.6 General Machinery -1.2 5.0 -1.0 Computers/Electronics -1.7 3.8 -1.3 Electrical Equipment

Appliances -4.8 5.8 -3.7 Transport Equipment 74.1 2.2 -2.6

NonDefense aircraft 317.3 11.2 -2.9

Defense aircraft -29.1 9.5 17.3

Ships/boats 97.7 -39.0 -63.7 NonDurables -0.9 0.4 -0.2 Computers and related products -6.9 -1.2 13.4 Motor vehicles/parts 10.3 -1.2 1.7 NonDefense Cap 60.6 5.1 -2.3 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -0.7 5.4 -1.4 Defense Cap -15.5 4.0 -24.0 Durables Ex-Transport -0.7 3.0 -0.1 Durables NonDefense 24.9 2.7 0.2 Unfilled-Durables 5.4 1.0 0.7 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: July June May Total 1.2 0.8 -0.1 Durables 3.5 1.2 unch NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 1.4 1.0 0.1 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: July June May Total 0.1 0.2 0.8 Computers and related products 2.2 0.3 -2.1 Motor vehicles and parts 0.1 1.1 -0.6 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: July June May New Orders 558.312 505.210 497.544 Ex-Transportation 425.310 428.809 422.796 Ex-Defense 547.556 492.109 484.789 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 233.290 181.134 174.172 Durables 300.220 244.841 238.337 Primary Metals 27.920 27.996 27.455 General Machinery 37.865 38.323 36.509 Computers/Electronics 22.298 22.688 21.849 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.399 10.918 10.320 Transport Equipment 133.002 76.401 74.748

NonDefense aircraft 70.259 16.836 15.141

Defense aircraft 4.206 5.931 5.418

Ships/boats 2.367 1.197 1.963 NonDurables 258.092 260.369 259.207 Computers and related products 2.463 2.646 2.677 Motor vehicles/parts 51.049 46.296 46.839 NonDefense Cap 136.094 84.734 80.658 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 72.435 72.944 69.237 Defense Cap 8.554 10.122 9.733 Durables Ex-Transport 167218 168440 163589 Durables NonDefense 289464 231740 225582 Unfilled-Durables 1158.161 1099.238 1088.072 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: July June May Total 507.362 501.319 497.309 Durables 249.270 240.950 238.102 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 69.905 68.937 68.280 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: July June May Total 653.831 652.952 651.939 Computers and related products 4.700 4.598 4.583 Motor vehicles and parts 26.623 26.590 26.312 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: July June

1.29 1.30

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

July June May

Factory Orders N/A 1.1 -0.6

Durable Goods 22.6 2.7 -0.9

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. July factory orders +11.0 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

Initial orders for July durable goods were issued on Aug 26.

N/A - not available

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.