TABLE-U.S. July trade gap narrows to $41.86 bln

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

July June Jan-Jul15 Jul14 Jan-Jul14 Balance -41.86 -45.21 -306.15 -41.41 -295.54 Exports 188.50 187.69 1,314.87 196.91 1,361.91 Imports 230.36 232.90 1,621.02 238.32 1,657.45

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

July June July15/14 Exports 0.4 -0.1 -4.3 Imports -1.1 1.1 -3.3

Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE July June Jan-Jul15 Jul14 Jan-Jul14 Goods -61.44 -64.81 -441.96 -60.18 -432.60 Services 19.58 19.60 135.81 18.77 137.06 EXPORTS July June Jan-Jul15 Jul14 Jan-Jul14 Goods 128.17 127.55 895.72 138.41 948.99 Services 60.33 60.14 419.15 58.50 412.93 IMPORTS July June Jan-Jul15 Jul14 Jan-Jul14 Goods 189.61 192.35 1,337.69 198.58 1,381.59 Services 40.75 40.54 283.34 39.73 275.87

Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: July June Jan-Jul15 Jul14 Jan-Jul14 Balance -59.24 -62.33 -426.86 -59.26 -425.09

Petroleum -8.11 -7.30 -53.82 -14.72 -118.84

Nonpetrol -51.13 -55.03 -373.05 -44.55 -306.25

Net Adjusts. -2.20 -2.48 -15.10 -0.92 -7.51 Exports 127.60 126.62 890.00 137.18 940.64 Imports 186.84 188.95 1,316.87 196.44 1,365.73

Petroleum 17.07 16.73 115.20 28.23 204.98

Nonpetrol 169.77 172.22 1,201.67 168.21 1,160.76

Net Adjusts. 2.77 3.41 20.82 2.14 15.86

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: July June Jan-Jul15 Jul14 Jan-Jul14 Capital Goods 44,298 44,119 316,152 46,145 318,282 Autos/Parts 13,275 12,679 88,015 14,760 92,517 Civ.Aircraft 4,229 4,968 35,807 N/A 33,037 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: July June Jan-Jul15 Jul14 Jan-Jul14 Capital Goods 49,291 49,058 351,557 49,303 339,143 Autos/Parts 30,003 29,667 201,416 28,543 189,268 Civ.Aircraft 1,677 1,905 10,800 N/A 9,125 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS July June Jan-Jul15 Jan-Jul14 Agricultural 9,814 9,962 77,499 86,216 Manufacturing 92,362 97,518 656,325 690,356 Advanced Tech. 27,909 29,777 196,277 189,381 IMPORTS July June Jan-Jul15 Jan-Jul14 Agricultural 9,227 9,908 68,081 66,399 Manufacturing 165,940 170,232 1,122,943 1,096,928 Advanced Tech. 35,310 38,580 240,528 231,251

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

July Canada -8.3 Mexico 2.8 EU -5.3 China -1.9 Japan 1.3 South/Central America -7.2 Brazil -16.7 OPEC 0.5

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

July Canada -9.1 Mexico -8.0 EU -1.3 China -0.2 Japan 4.8 South/Central America 2.5 Brazil -6.9 OPEC 9.0 TRADE BALANCE July June Jan-Jul15 Jul14 Jan-Jul14 Canada -1,975 -2,414 -8,558 -2,984 -21,205 Mexico -3,403 -6,107 -31,235 -4,383 -29,907 EU -15,181 -14,454 -86,793 -13,460 -80,953 China -31,577 -31,457 -202,346 -30,877 -186,410 Japan -5,660 -5,228 -40,395 -6,041 -39,419 Newly Industrial- ized Countries -1,363 238 -3,144 -931 5,756 South Korea -2,645 -2,487 -17,299 -2,509 -13,503 Taiwan -1,221 -786 -9,065 -1,264 -8,111 South/Central America 2,010 3,238 20,991 1,798 16,768 Brazil 88 406 3,756 718 7,895 OPEC -146 361 1,080 -6,163 -39,113 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

July June Jul14

300.0 287.1 294.1 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

July June Jul14

17.24 16.48 29.33 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

July June Jul14

54.20 53.76 97.81

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

$42.4 bln U.S. July trade deficit

NOTES:

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and non-petroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

N/A - not available