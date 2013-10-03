TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

09/28/13 308,000 305,000 N/A N/A

09/21/13 307,000-R 308,750-R 2,925,000 2.3

09/14/13 311,000-R 315,250-R 2,821,000-R 2.2

09/07/13 294,000 321,750 2,788,000 2.1

08/31/13 323,000 328,750 2,815,000 2.2

08/24/13 333,000 331,750 2,944,000 2.3

08/17/13 337,000 330,500 2,994,000 2.3

08/10/13 322,000 332,500 3,003,000 2.3

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Sept. 21 from 305,000; Sept. 14 from 310,000

Four-Week Average: Sept. 21 from 308,000; Sept. 14 from 315,000

Continued Claims: Sept. 14 from 2,823,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said no states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Sept. 21, the latest period for which data are available.

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said six states and one territory reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Sept. 21, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest decreases were:

California -3,754

Georgia -2,719

New York -2,376

South Carolina -1,516

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 313,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.810 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 252,092 SEPT 28 WEEK FROM 255,110 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,518,557 SEPT 21 WEEK FROM 2,463,149 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available