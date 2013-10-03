TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
09/28/13 308,000 305,000 N/A N/A
09/21/13 307,000-R 308,750-R 2,925,000 2.3
09/14/13 311,000-R 315,250-R 2,821,000-R 2.2
09/07/13 294,000 321,750 2,788,000 2.1
08/31/13 323,000 328,750 2,815,000 2.2
08/24/13 333,000 331,750 2,944,000 2.3
08/17/13 337,000 330,500 2,994,000 2.3
08/10/13 322,000 332,500 3,003,000 2.3
Initial Claims: Sept. 21 from 305,000; Sept. 14 from 310,000
Four-Week Average: Sept. 21 from 308,000; Sept. 14 from 315,000
Continued Claims: Sept. 14 from 2,823,000
The department said no states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Sept. 21, the latest period for which data are available.
The department said six states and one territory reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Sept. 21, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest decreases were:
California -3,754
Georgia -2,719
New York -2,376
South Carolina -1,516
Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 313,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.810 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 252,092 SEPT 28 WEEK FROM 255,110 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,518,557 SEPT 21 WEEK FROM 2,463,149 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available