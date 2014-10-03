TABLE-U.S. Sept nonfarm payrolls rise by 248,000

Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data.
WASHINGTON, Oct 03 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change Sept Aug (Prev) July (Prev)
in Nonfarm Payrolls 248 180 142 243 212
Jobless Rate (Pct) 5.9 6.1 6.1 6.2 6.2
Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:
Sept Aug (Prev) July (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 34.6 34.5 34.5 34.5 34.5
Manufacturing Hours 40.9 40.9 41.0 40.9 40.9
Overtime Hours 3.5 3.4 3.4 3.5 3.4
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.53 24.54 24.53 24.46 24.47
Pct change 0.0 0.3
Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:
Sept Aug (Prev) July (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.8 33.7 33.7 33.7
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.67 20.67 20.68 20.61 20.62
Pct change 0.0 0.3
Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):
Sept Aug (Prev) July (Prev)
Total Private 236 175 134 239 213
Goods-Producing 29 14 22 63 67
Construction 16 16 20 30 31
Manufacturing 4 -4 0 24 28
Service-Providing 207 161 112 176 146
Wholesale Trade 1.8 2.5 6.5 3.0 6.0
Retail 35.3 -4.7 -8.4 25.4 20.9
Transp/warehousing 1.9 8.5 1.2 21.1 19.1
Information 12 5 -3 10 5
Financial activities 12 12 7 15 10
Professional/business 81 63 47 50 36
Temporary help svs 19.7 24.6 13.0 15.7 9.7
Leisure/hospitality 33 20 15 10 12
Government 12 5 8 4 -1
Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)
Sept Aug July
Total Private (pct change) 0.5 0.2
Manufacturing (pct change) UNCH UNCH
Total Private (index) 101.7 101.2 101.0
Manufacturing (index) 89.4 89.4 89.4
Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):
Sept Aug July Workforce -97 -64 329 Employed 232 16 131 Unemployed -329 -80 197
Sept Aug July
U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 11.8 12.0 12.2
Jobless duration
27 weeks or more (1,000s) 2,954 2,963 3,155
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Sept:
Nonfarm payrolls +215,000
Private payrolls: +210,000
Factory payrolls: +12,000
Jobless rate: 6.1 pct
Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct
Average workweek: 34.5 hours
N/A-not available
The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.
The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.