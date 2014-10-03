TABLE-U.S. Aug trade gap narrows to $40.1 bln

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

Aug July Jan-Aug14 Aug13 Jan-Aug13 Balance -40.11 -40.32 -335.22 -39.52 -321.68 Exports 198.46 198.03 1,556.93 190.61 1,508.25 Imports 238.57 238.35 1,892.14 230.12 1,829.94

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

Aug July Aug14/13 Exports 0.2 0.9 4.1 Imports 0.1 0.6 3.7

Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE Aug July Jan-Aug14 Aug13 Jan-Aug13 Goods -59.89 -59.80 -491.19 -58.53 -471.19 Services 19.78 19.48 155.98 19.01 149.51 EXPORTS Aug July Jan-Aug14 Aug13 Jan-Aug13 Goods 138.81 138.76 1,085.91 132.83 1,053.25 Services 59.65 59.27 471.01 57.78 455.00 IMPORTS Aug July Jan-Aug14 Aug13 Jan-Aug13 Goods 198.70 198.56 1,577.11 191.36 1,524.44 Services 39.87 39.79 315.04 38.77 305.49

Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: Aug July Jan-Aug14 Aug13 Jan-Aug13 Balance -58.23 -58.73 -481.67 -57.61 -462.73

Petroleum -13.10 -14.48 -132.89 -18.68 -163.37

Nonpetrol -45.13 -44.26 -348.78 -38.92 -299.36

Net Adjusts. -1.66 -1.07 -9.53 -0.92 -8.47 Exports 138.38 137.77 1,077.81 131.52 1,044.56 Imports 196.60 196.50 1,559.48 189.13 1,507.28

Petroleum 27.23 28.31 233.27 30.94 249.27

Nonpetrol 169.37 168.19 1,326.21 158.19 1,258.01

Net Adjusts. 2.10 2.06 17.63 2.23 17.16

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Aug July Jan-Aug14 Aug13 Jan-Aug13 Capital Goods 47,134 46,124 364,830 44,689 354,813 Autos/Parts 13,591 15,312 106,037 13,063 100,834 Civ.Aircraft 5,098 5,083 37,700 N/A 35,064 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Aug July Jan-Aug14 Aug13 Jan-Aug13 Capital Goods 50,852 49,093 389,598 46,752 366,335 Autos/Parts 27,559 28,922 216,952 26,117 202,406 Civ.Aircraft 2,245 1,111 11,532 N/A 9,134 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS Aug July Jan-Aug14 Jan-Aug13 Agricultural 10,277 10,538 96,670 88,421 Manufacturing 103,849 99,241 794,255 786,274 Advanced Tech. 28,857 27,116 217,919 209,150 IMPORTS Aug July Jan-Aug14 Jan-Aug13 Agricultural 8,790 9,540 75,166 71,133 Manufacturing 162,948 166,568 1,259,495 1,205,811 Advanced Tech. 33,378 34,045 264,578 257,284

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

August Canada 1.7 Mexico -2.1 EU 0.8 China 3.7 Japan 16.2 South/Central America 8.1 Brazil 4.1 OPEC 14.0

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE) Canada -0.9 Mexico -1.4 EU -5.7 China -0.8 Japan -5.1 South/Central America -5.5 Brazil -8.7 OPEC -16.4 TRADE BALANCE Aug July Jan-Aug14 Aug13 Jan-Aug13 Canada -2,284 -3,000 -21,990 -2,357 -20,323 Mexico -4,429 -4,350 -34,422 -4,779 -36,564 EU -10,954 -13,227 -91,164 -9,338 -81,423 China -30,197 -30,863 -216,277 -29,815 -207,803 Japan -4,728 -6,205 -43,965 -6,349 -49,690 Newly Industrial- ized Countries 796 -831 6,815 1,961 9,216 South Korea -1,785 -2,480 -15,274 -1,675 -14,845 Taiwan -1,251 -1,268 -9,329 -1,317 -8,440 South/Central America 3,650 1,647 20,803 2,851 14,278 Brazil 955 544 8,916 1,716 11,277 OPEC -3,171 -6,150 -41,940 -7,172 -47,944 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

Aug July Aug13

271.3 294.0 303.8 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

Aug July Aug13

26.62 29.32 31.03 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

Aug July Aug13

96.32 97.81 100.27 TXT}

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

$40.9 bln U.S. Aug trade deficit

NOTES:

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and non-petroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

N/A - not available