TABLE-U.S. Sept. construction spending falls 0.4 pct
November 3, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Sept. construction spending falls 0.4 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Sept Aug Sept‘14/13 Total Spending -0.4 -0.5 2.9 Private Spending -0.1 -0.3 3.4

Residential 0.4 -0.3 0.7

Lodging 5.1 3.4 14.7

Office 2.2 0.2 18.0

Commercial 1.4 1.0 13.3

Transportation unch -1.9 5.9

Manufacturing -1.1 2.6 17.3 Public Spending -1.3 -1.0 1.7

Educational 0.1 -1.9 8.4

Highways/streets -3.7 -0.7 -1.7

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

Sept Aug Sept‘13 Total Spending 950.9 955.2 924.2 Private Spending 680.0 680.8 657.8

Residential 349.1 347.7 346.5

Lodging 16.0 15.2 14.0

Office 37.0 36.2 31.4

Commercial 56.2 55.5 49.6

Transportation 11.6 11.6 10.9

Manufacturing 54.3 54.9 46.3 Public Spending 270.9 274.4 266.3

Educational 62.8 62.8 57.9

Highways/streets 79.9 82.9 81.3 PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

Aug July

Total Spending -0.8 1.2

Private Spending -0.8 0.9

Public Spending -0.9 2.1

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Sept. construction spending +0.7 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
