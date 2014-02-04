TABLE-U.S. Dec factory orders fall 1.5 pct

Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Dec Nov Oct New Orders -1.5 1.5 -0.5 Ex-Transportation 0.2 0.3 0.1 Ex-Defense -1.1 1.5 unch Manufacturing with unfilled orders -4.4 2.4 -1.4 Durables -4.2 2.7 -0.7 Primary Metals -2.3 -0.7 1.6 General Machinery 1.3 3.2 0.9 Computers/Electronics -6.3 0.8 2.4 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 3.5 -3.9 4.8 Transport Equipment -9.7 8.1 -3.5

NonDefense aircraft -17.5 21.1 -5.3

Defense aircraft -13.5 14.0 -28.4

Ships/boats -8.1 10.7 -17.0 NonDurables 1.1 0.4 -0.3 Computers and related products 1.7 5.9 -8.4 Motor vehicles/parts -5.8 2.2 2.3 NonDefense Cap -4.4 8.2 -0.8 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -0.6 3.0 -0.6 Defense Cap -22.7 -0.2 -16.5 Durables Ex-Transport -1.3 0.2 0.7 Durables NonDefense -3.5 2.9 0.2 Unfilled-Durables 0.4 0.9 0.6 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Dec Nov Oct Total -0.2 0.8 0.1 Durables -1.7 1.4 0.6 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 0.6 2.4 -0.2 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Dec Nov Oct Total 0.5 0.1 unch Computers and related products 2.8 2.5 0.4 Motor vehicles and parts -0.4 -1.0 -0.1 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Dec Nov Oct New Orders 489.171 496.380 489.061 Ex-Transportation 416.056 415.389 414.159 Ex-Defense 480.667 485.964 478.555 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 166.401 174.061 169.962 Durables 229.987 239.981 233.565 Primary Metals 25.991 26.604 26.787 General Machinery 36.232 35.777 34.662 Computers/Electronics 20.797 22.206 22.023 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.529 10.171 10.589 Transport Equipment 73.115 80.991 74.902

NonDefense aircraft 18.042 21.869 18.061

Defense aircraft 3.590 4.149 3.638

Ships/boats 1.977 2.152 1.944 NonDurables 259.184 256.399 255.496 Computers and related products 2.413 2.372 2.240 Motor vehicles/parts 45.236 48.046 46.989 NonDefense Cap 83.310 87.158 80.524 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 68.379 68.821 66.790 Defense Cap 6.651 8.607 8.624 Durables Ex-Transport 156.872 158.990 158.663 Durables NonDefense 221.483 229.565 223.059 Unfilled-Durables 1061.701 1057.827 1048.037 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Dec Nov Oct Total 492.702 493.874 489.734 Durables 233.518 237.475 234.238 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 67.510 67.135 65.590 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Dec Nov Oct Total 636.575 633.667 633.137 Computers and related products 4.706 4.579 4.467 Motor vehicles and parts 25.098 25.187 25.443 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Dec Nov

1.29 1.28

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Dec Nov Oct

Factory Orders N/A 1.8 -0.5

Durable Goods -4.3 2.6 -0.7

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Dec. factory orders -1.7 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A - not available

Initial orders for December durable goods were issued on Jan. 28.

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.