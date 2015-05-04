FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. March factory orders rise 2.1 pct
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-U.S. March factory orders rise 2.1 pct

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: March Feb Jan New Orders 2.1 -0.1 -0.7 Ex-Transportation unch 0.1 -2.3 Ex-Defense 1.3 0.1 -0.6 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 4.9 -2.0 3.4 Durables 4.4 -1.4 1.9 Primary Metals -0.8 -0.5 -1.5 General Machinery -1.4 -2.6 -0.2 Computers/Electronics 7.2 -0.5 0.8 Electrical Equipment

Appliances -0.9 3.2 -5.4 Transport Equipment 13.5 -1.7 8.9

NonDefense aircraft 30.6 -2.2 122.3

Defense aircraft 103.0 -32.9 -11.6

Ships/boats 7.6 16.0 -34.9 NonDurables -0.3 1.1 -3.2 Computers and related products 10.9 0.7 7.6 Motor vehicles/parts 6.0 0.2 -2.4 NonDefense Cap 4.0 -2.0 8.5 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 0.1 -2.0 -0.3 Defense Cap 20.4 7.8 -6.3 Durables Ex-Transport 0.4 -1.3 -0.9 Durables NonDefense 2.9 -1.0 2.2 Unfilled-Durables 0.1 -0.5 -0.3 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: March Feb Jan Total 0.5 0.4 -2.3 Durables 1.2 -0.2 -1.4 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -0.4 0.2 -0.6 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: March Feb Jan Total -0.2 unch -0.4 Computers and related products -2.7 -1.2 0.6 Motor vehicles and parts 2.2 2.1 1.4 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: March Feb Jan New Orders 476.490 466.871 467.546 Ex-Transportation 396.116 396.044 395.501 Ex-Defense 464.150 458.341 457.926 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 174.508 166.411 169.887 Durables 241.228 230.992 234.272 Primary Metals 25.559 25.761 25.895 General Machinery 33.421 33.884 34.771 Computers/Electronics 23.611 22.034 22.140 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.469 10.567 10.244 Transport Equipment 80.374 70.827 72.045

NonDefense aircraft 16.314 12.488 12.764

Defense aircraft 4.696 2.313 3.448

Ships/boats 2.001 1.860 1.604 NonDurables 235.262 235.879 233.274 Computers and related products 2.243 2.023 2.008 Motor vehicles/parts 51.238 48.324 48.251 NonDefense Cap 80.732 77.614 79.214 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 68.708 68.647 70.062 Defense Cap 9.745 8.096 7.509 Durables Ex-Transport 160.854 160.165 162.227 Durables NonDefense 228.888 222.462 224.652 Unfilled-Durables 1157.254 1156.211 1162.249 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: March Feb Jan Total 482.197 479.921 477.790 Durables 246.935 244.042 244.516 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 69.681 69.932 69.789 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: March Feb Jan Total 649.137 650.265 650.081 Computers and related products 4.583 4.709 4.768 Motor vehicles and parts 29.260 28.642 28.042 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: March Feb

1.35 1.35

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Mar Feb Jan

Factory Orders N/A 0.2 -0.7

Durable Goods 4.0 -1.4 1.9

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. March factory orders +2.0 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

Initial orders for March Durable Goods were issued on April 24.

N/A - not available

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.