TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
05/30/15 276,000 274,750 N/A N/A
05/23/15 284,000-R 272,000-R 2,196,000 1.6
05/16/15 275,000 266,500 2,226,000-R 1.7
05/09/15 264,000 271,750 2,212,000-R 1.6
05/02/15 265,000 279,500 2,223,000 1.7
04/25/15 262,000 283,750 2,229,000 1.7
04/18/15 296,000 285,000 2,256,000 1.7
04/11/15 295,000 283,000 2,327,000 1.7
Initial Claims: May 23 from 282,000
Four-Week Average: May 23 from 271,500
Continued Claims: May 16 from 2,222,000; May 9 from 2,211,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 279,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.208 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 230,055 MAY 30 WEEK FROM 253,454 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,011,510 MAY 23 WEEK FROM 2,079,188 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available