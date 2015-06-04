FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

05/30/15 276,000 274,750 N/A N/A

05/23/15 284,000-R 272,000-R 2,196,000 1.6

05/16/15 275,000 266,500 2,226,000-R 1.7

05/09/15 264,000 271,750 2,212,000-R 1.6

05/02/15 265,000 279,500 2,223,000 1.7

04/25/15 262,000 283,750 2,229,000 1.7

04/18/15 296,000 285,000 2,256,000 1.7

04/11/15 295,000 283,000 2,327,000 1.7

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: May 23 from 282,000

Four-Week Average: May 23 from 271,500

Continued Claims: May 16 from 2,222,000; May 9 from 2,211,000

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 279,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.208 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 230,055 MAY 30 WEEK FROM 253,454 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,011,510 MAY 23 WEEK FROM 2,079,188 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.