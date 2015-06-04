TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

05/30/15 276,000 274,750 N/A N/A

05/23/15 284,000-R 272,000-R 2,196,000 1.6

05/16/15 275,000 266,500 2,226,000-R 1.7

05/09/15 264,000 271,750 2,212,000-R 1.6

05/02/15 265,000 279,500 2,223,000 1.7

04/25/15 262,000 283,750 2,229,000 1.7

04/18/15 296,000 285,000 2,256,000 1.7

04/11/15 295,000 283,000 2,327,000 1.7

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: May 23 from 282,000

Four-Week Average: May 23 from 271,500

Continued Claims: May 16 from 2,222,000; May 9 from 2,211,000

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 279,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.208 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 230,055 MAY 30 WEEK FROM 253,454 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,011,510 MAY 23 WEEK FROM 2,079,188 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available