TABLE-U.S. June factory orders rise 1.8 pct
August 4, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-U.S. June factory orders rise 1.8 pct

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: June May April New Orders 1.8 -1.1 -0.7 Ex-Transportation 0.5 -0.1 -0.1 Ex-Defense 1.9 -1.2 -0.4 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 4.5 -2.9 -2.1 Durables 3.4 -2.3 -1.7 Primary Metals -1.4 0.2 0.6 General Machinery 1.5 0.4 0.2 Computers/Electronics -0.3 0.5 -3.3 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 1.4 -3.9 -2.8 Transport Equipment 9.3 -6.3 -4.0

NonDefense aircraft 65.4 -31.7 -10.7

Defense aircraft 31.0 -9.8 -14.1

Ships/boats 25.8 11.0 -13.0 NonDurables 0.4 unch 0.3 Computers and related products 9.4 -8.4 -3.8 Motor vehicles/parts unch -0.2 0.5 NonDefense Cap 9.1 -7.1 -2.2 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 0.7 -0.8 -0.7 Defense Cap 1.7 9.0 -13.5 Durables Ex-Transport 0.6 -0.3 -0.6 Durables NonDefense 3.6 -2.5 -1.0 Unfilled-Durables unch -0.5 -0.2 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: June May April Total 0.5 -0.2 unch Durables 0.5 -0.4 -0.3 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 0.3 -0.4 0.2 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: June May April Total 0.6 0.1 0.2 Computers and related products 2.7 1.6 1.8 Motor vehicles and parts 0.4 0.2 -0.1 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: June May April New Orders 478.499 469.833 475.026 Ex-Transportation 400.007 398.026 398.403 Ex-Defense 467.739 458.983 464.474 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 172.158 164.728 169.616 Durables 234.938 227.279 232.569 Primary Metals 21.244 21.550 21.514 General Machinery 32.368 31.901 31.780 Computers/Electronics 24.727 24.813 24.685 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.112 9.975 10.382 Transport Equipment 78.492 71.807 76.623

NonDefense aircraft 17.107 10.343 15.147

Defense aircraft 5.078 3.876 4.296

Ships/boats 2.737 2.176 1.961 NonDurables 243.561 242.554 242.457 Computers and related products 2.210 2.021 2.207 Motor vehicles/parts 50.817 50.799 50.915 NonDefense Cap 80.282 73.608 79.256 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 67.992 67.530 68.051 Defense Cap 8.988 8.840 8.113 Durables Ex-Transport 156446 155472 155946 Durables NonDefense 224178 216429 222017 Unfilled-Durables 1194.700 1194.695 1200.999 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: June May April Total 483.530 481.347 482.323 Durables 239.969 238.793 239.866 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 69.094 68.901 69.177 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: June May April Total 653.560 649.972 649.569 Computers and related products 4.102 3.994 3.932 Motor vehicles and parts 36.346 36.192 36.107 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: June May

1.35 1.35

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. June factory orders +1.8 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

Initial orders for May Durable Goods were released on June 23.

N/A - not available

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
