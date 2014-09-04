TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
08/30/14 302,000 302,750 N/A N/A
08/23/14 298,000 299,750 2,464,000 1.9
08/16/14 299,000 301,000 2,528,000-R 1.9
08/09/14 312,000 296,000 2,502,000 1.9
08/02/14 290,000 293,750 2,549,000 1.9
07/26/14 303,000 297,500 2,519,000 1.9
07/19/14 279,000 300,750 2,542,000 1.9
07/12/14 303,000 309,250 2,508,000 1.9
Continued Claims: Aug. 16 from 2,527,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 300,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.510 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 248,578 AUG 30 WEEK FROM 248,887 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,306,286 AUG 23 WEEK FROM 2,401,625 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available