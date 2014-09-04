TABLE-U.S. July trade gap narrows to $40.55 bln

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

July June Jan-Jul14 Jul13 Jan-Jul13 Balance -40.55 -40.81 -295.33 -39.42 -282.17 Exports 198.02 196.20 1,358.47 189.90 1,317.65 Imports 238.57 237.01 1,653.80 229.32 1,599.82

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

July June July14/13 Exports 0.9 unch 4.3 Imports 0.7 -1.1 4.0

Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE July June Jan-Jul14 Jul13 Jan-Jul13 Goods -60.19 -60.41 -431.69 -58.02 -412.66 Services 19.65 19.60 136.36 18.60 130.50 EXPORTS July June Jan-Jul14 Jul13 Jan-Jul13 Goods 138.57 136.82 946.92 132.83 920.42 Services 59.45 59.38 411.55 57.07 397.23 IMPORTS July June Jan-Jul14 Jul13 Jan-Jul13 Goods 198.77 197.23 1,378.61 190.85 1,333.09 Services 39.80 39.78 275.19 38.47 266.73

Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: July June Jan-Jul14 Jul13 Jan-Jul13 Balance -59.21 -59.63 -423.92 -57.02 -405.12

Petroleum -14.47 -14.67 -119.79 -18.99 -144.69

Nonpetrol -44.74 -44.96 -304.13 -38.03 -260.43

Net Adjusts. -0.98 -0.78 -7.78 -1.00 -7.54 Exports 137.59 135.53 939.25 131.66 913.03 Imports 196.79 195.17 1,363.17 188.68 1,318.15

Petroleum 28.29 27.38 206.02 31.08 218.33

Nonpetrol 168.50 167.79 1,157.15 157.59 1,099.82

Net Adjusts. 1.97 2.07 15.45 2.17 14.93

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: July June Jan-Jul14 Jul13 Jan-Jul13 Capital Goods 46,097 45,670 317,668 44,570 310,124 Autos/Parts 15,314 13,655 92,447 12,518 87,771 Civ.Aircraft 5,083 5,096 32,602 N/A 30,102 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: July June Jan-Jul14 Jul13 Jan-Jul13 Capital Goods 49,110 49,449 338,763 45,625 319,582 Autos/Parts 28,855 27,485 189,327 26,082 176,289 Civ.Aircraft 1,111 1,356 9,287 N/A 7,519 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS July June Jan-Jul14 Jan-Jul13 Agricultural 10,538 11,036 86,393 78,121 Manufacturing 99,241 102,537 690,407 684,844 Advanced Tech. 27,116 28,395 189,062 182,416 IMPORTS July June Jan-Jul14 Jan-Jul13 Agricultural 9,540 9,522 66,376 62,876 Manufacturing 166,568 162,643 1,096,547 1,049,772 Advanced Tech. 34,045 35,845 231,200 224,777

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

July Canada -5.7 Mexico 3.4 EU -4.7 China -0.7 Japan -3.5 South/Central America -1.5 Brazil 1.3 OPEC -3.4

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE) Canada -3.8 Mexico 0.5 EU 2.3 China 1.9 Japan 5.4 South/Central America 11.6 Brazil 15.4 OPEC 19.5 TRADE BALANCE July June Jan-Jul14 Jul13 Jan-Jul13 Canada -3,136 -2,718 -19,842 -2,555 -17,966 Mexico -4,350 -4,923 -29,993 -3,953 -31,785 EU -13,227 -11,226 -80,210 -13,938 -72,085 China -30,863 -30,058 -186,080 -30,082 -177,988 Japan -6,205 -5,418 -39,236 -6,809 -43,341 Newly Industrial- ized Countries -831 829 6,019 4 7,254 South Korea -2,480 -1,874 -13,489 -2,123 -13,171 Taiwan -1,268 -1,329 -8,078 -1,521 -7,123 South/Central America 1,647 3,306 17,153 1,322 11,427 Brazil 544 904 7,961 1,703 9,560 OPEC -6,150 -3,860 -38,768 -7,515 -40,772 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

July June Jul13

294.0 267.2 326.0 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

July June Jul13

29.32 26.60 32.34 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

July June Jul13

97.81 96.41 97.07

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

$42.2 bln U.S. July trade deficit

NOTES:

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and non-petroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

N/A - not available