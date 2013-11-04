TABLE-U.S. Sept factory orders rise 1.7 pct

Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Sept Aug July New Orders 1.7 -0.1 -2.8 Ex-Transportation -0.2 -0.4 1.2 Ex-Defense 1.3 0.1 -2.4 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 5.2 0.3 -11.0 Durables 3.8 0.5 -8.1 Primary Metals 2.9 0.1 -0.1 General Machinery -2.6 0.7 -0.6 Computers/Electronics 1.6 -4.6 -2.8 Electrical Equipment

Appliances -0.9 -0.4 -4.9 Transport Equipment 12.9 1.8 -21.9

NonDefense aircraft 57.7 5.4 -58.9

Defense aircraft 16.0 -12.0 -3.3

Ships/boats 29.0 -0.8 -38.0 NonDurables -0.2 -0.6 2.3 Computers and related products 7.1 10.7 -12.8 Motor vehicles/parts -0.2 2.1 0.4 NonDefense Cap 6.7 -0.1 -17.5 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -1.3 1.0 -3.5 Defense Cap 18.0 -3.3 -23.7 Durables Ex-Transport -0.2 -0.1 -0.5 Durables NonDefense 3.2 0.9 -7.5 Unfilled-Durables 0.9 0.1 0.2 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Sept Aug July Total 0.1 0.2 1.1 Durables 0.4 1.0 -0.1 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -0.2 1.4 -1.4 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Sept Aug July Total 0.4 0.2 0.3 Computers and related products -1.2 -1.9 -2.3 Motor vehicles and parts 0.7 1.0 -0.2 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Sept Aug July New Orders 490.760 482.672 483.048 Ex-Transportation 413.256 414.011 415.606 Ex-Defense 478.240 471.879 471.470 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 171.685 163.256 162.799 Durables 234.253 225.686 224.620 Primary Metals 26.260 25.525 25.499 General Machinery 34.027 34.940 34.681 Computers/Electronics 20.802 20.470 21.460 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.044 10.135 10.172 Transport Equipment 77.504 68.661 67.442

NonDefense aircraft 18.897 11.980 11.371

Defense aircraft 5.168 4.456 5.066

Ships/boats 2.505 1.942 1.957 NonDurables 256.507 256.986 258.428 Computers and related products 2.413 2.253 2.036 Motor vehicles/parts 45.816 45.911 44.963 NonDefense Cap 80.929 75.867 75.946 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 67.102 67.959 67.278 Defense Cap 10.230 8.669 8.962 Durables Ex-Transport 156.749 157.025 157.178 Durables NonDefense 221.733 214.893 213.042 Unfilled-Durables 1041.703 1032.915 1031.955 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Sept Aug July Total 488.929 488.582 487.829 Durables 232.422 231.596 229.401 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 65.692 65.818 64.936 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Sept Aug July Total 634.003 631.323 629.911 Computers and related products 4.443 4.495 4.583 Motor vehicles and parts 25.395 25.208 24.967 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Sept Aug

1.30 1.29

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Sept Aug July

Factory Orders N/A N/A -2.4

Durable Goods 3.7 0.2 -8.1

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Sept. factory orders +1.7 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A - not available

The September report contains preliminary data for August. The August report, initially scheduled for release on Oct. 3, was delayed by a partial shutdown of the federal government.

Initial orders for September durable goods were issued on Oct 25.

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.