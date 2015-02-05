TABLE-U.S. Dec trade gap widens to $46.56 bln

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

Dec Nov Jan-Dec14 Dec13 Jan-Dec13 Balance -46.56 -39.75 -505.05 -37.39 -476.39 Exports 194.88 196.43 2,345.42 192.80 2,280.19 Imports 241.44 236.18 2,850.47 230.19 2,756.59

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

Dec Nov Dec14/13 Exports -0.8 -1.1 1.1 Imports 2.2 -1.8 4.9

Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE Dec Nov Jan-Dec14 Dec13 Jan-Dec13 Goods -66.01 -59.09 -736.84 -56.58 -701.67 Services 19.45 19.34 231.79 19.19 225.28 EXPORTS Dec Nov Jan-Dec14 Dec13 Jan-Dec13 Goods 134.28 136.81 1,635.09 134.21 1,592.78 Services 60.60 59.61 710.33 58.59 687.41 IMPORTS Dec Nov Jan-Dec14 Dec13 Jan-Dec13 Goods 200.29 195.91 2,371.93 190.79 2,294.45 Services 41.15 40.27 478.54 39.40 462.13

Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: Dec Nov Jan-Dec14 Dec13 Jan-Dec13 Balance -64.43 -57.92 -722.50 -55.26 -688.73

Petroleum -14.72 -11.59 -188.44 -14.81 -232.13

Nonpetrol -49.71 -46.34 -534.06 -40.45 -456.60

Net Adjusts. -1.58 -1.17 -14.34 -1.33 -12.94 Exports 133.75 135.86 1,623.27 133.14 1,579.59 Imports 198.18 193.79 2,345.78 188.40 2,268.32

Petroleum 25.01 23.22 334.14 28.88 369.69

Nonpetrol 173.17 170.56 2,011.64 159.52 1,898.63

Net Adjusts. 2.11 2.12 26.15 2.39 26.13

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Dec Nov Jan-Dec14 Dec13 Jan-Dec13 Capital Goods 46,231 45,377 550,045 44,458 534,205 Autos/Parts 13,499 13,129 159,456 12,513 152,556 Civ.Aircraft 4,995 4,620 57,944 N/A 53,693 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Dec Nov Jan-Dec14 Dec13 Jan-Dec13 Capital Goods 50,619 50,450 591,360 47,001 554,518 Autos/Parts 28,451 27,513 327,758 26,315 308,802 Civ.Aircraft 1,312 1,361 16,656 N/A 14,099 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS Dec Nov Jan-Dec14 Jan-Dec13 Agricultural 13,925 14,887 150,458 144,363 Manufacturing 97,585 97,415 1,193,380 1,183,359 Advanced Tech. 31,116 28,204 335,909 319,789 IMPORTS Dec Nov Jan-Dec14 Jan-Dec13 Agricultural 9,554 8,828 111,855 104,373 Manufacturing 163,396 159,889 1,927,279 1,830,128 Advanced Tech. 39,092 39,571 421,529 401,076

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

December Canada -3.9 Mexico -4.2 EU 0.1 China 0.3 Japan 13.9 South/Central America -1.9 Brazil -1.9 OPEC 12.7

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

December Canada 7.0 Mexico -1.3 EU 5.5 China -3.8 Japan 8.4 South/Central America 16.7 Brazil 14.7 OPEC 19.0 TRADE BALANCE Dec Nov Jan-Dec14 Dec13 Jan-Dec13 Canada -4,249 -1,390 -34,031 -3,252 -30,943 Mexico -4,972 -4,449 -53,831 -4,035 -54,450 EU -13,636 -11,803 -141,138 -11,281 -125,441 China -28,300 -29,937 -342,633 -24,492 -318,711 Japan -5,701 -5,522 -66,975 -5,904 -73,368 Newly Industrial- ized Countries 977 661 10,353 2,862 16,347 South Korea -2,223 -2,804 -25,062 -896 -20,672 Taiwan -844 -1,009 -13,736 -733 -12,468 South/Central America 2,899 4,924 34,366 3,837 25,886 Brazil 325 746 12,081 1,482 16,485 OPEC -1,368 -781 -49,403 -3,989 -68,011 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

Dec Nov Dec13

313.3 237.9 285.1 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

Dec Nov Dec13

23.23 19.99 26.70 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

Dec Nov Dec13

73.64 82.95 91.33

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

$38.0 bln U.S. Dec. trade deficit

NOTES:

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and non-petroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

