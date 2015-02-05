TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
01/31/15 278,000 292,750 N/A N/A
01/24/15 267,000-R 299,250-R 2,400,000 1.8
01/17/15 309,000-R 307,000-R 2,394,000-R 1.8
01/10/15 317,000 300,000 2,463,000-R 1.8
01/03/15 304,000 293,000 2,428,000 1.8
12/27/14 298,000 290,750 2,485,000 1.9
12/20/14 281,000 290,500 2,352,000 1.8
12/13/14 289,000 298,750 2,407,000 1.8
Initial Claims: Jan. 24 from 265,000; Jan. 17 from 308,000
Four-Week Average: Jan. 24 from 298,500; Jan. 17 from 306,750
Continued Claims: Jan. 17 from 2,385,000; Jan. 10 from 2,456,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 290,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.395 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 305,712 JAN 31 WEEK FROM 281,885 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,820,082 JAN 24 WEEK FROM 2,784,732 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available