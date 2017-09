TABLE-U.S. March trade gap widens to $51.37 bln

May 5 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

March Feb Jan-Mar15 Mar14 Jan-Mar14 Balance -51.37 -35.89 -129.94 -42.78 -123.52 Exports 187.84 186.19 563.27 194.21 575.00 Imports 239.21 222.09 693.21 237.00 698.52

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

March Feb March15/14 Exports 0.9 -1.6 -3.3 Imports 7.7 -4.2 0.9

Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE March Feb Jan-Mar15 Mar14 Jan-Mar14 Goods -70.56 -55.68 -188.77 -62.20 -181.27 Services 19.19 19.78 58.83 19.42 57.75 EXPORTS March Feb Jan-Mar15 Mar14 Jan-Mar14 Goods 127.07 125.59 381.20 135.91 400.44 Services 60.77 60.60 182.07 58.30 174.56 IMPORTS March Feb Jan-Mar15 Mar14 Jan-Mar14 Goods 197.63 181.27 569.97 198.11 581.71 Services 41.58 40.82 123.24 38.88 116.81

Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: March Feb Jan-Mar15 Mar14 Jan-Mar14 Balance -69.76 -54.57 -185.85 -60.90 -177.09

Petroleum -7.67 -8.20 -26.55 -19.02 -57.42

Nonpetrol -62.09 -46.37 -159.30 -41.88 -119.67

Net Adjusts. -0.80 -1.11 -2.92 -1.30 -4.18 Exports 126.03 124.78 378.44 134.73 397.48 Imports 195.79 179.35 564.29 195.63 574.57

Petroleum 15.37 16.47 51.28 30.50 92.21

Nonpetrol 180.42 162.88 513.01 165.14 482.37

Net Adjusts. 1.84 1.92 5.68 2.48 7.14

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: March Feb Jan-Mar15 Mar14 Jan-Mar14 Capital Goods 45,498 44,027 135,211 46,114 134,450 Autos/Parts 12,282 11,490 36,318 12,851 37,165 Civ.Aircraft 5,214 4,724 15,290 N/A 12,848 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: March Feb Jan-Mar15 Mar14 Jan-Mar14 Capital Goods 52,047 48,067 150,644 47,782 141,906 Autos/Parts 28,851 26,185 82,838 26,248 77,182 Civ.Aircraft 1,267 1,854 4,542 N/A 3,999 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS March Feb Jan-Mar15 Jan-Mar14 Agricultural 12,175 11,508 35,973 40,925 Manufacturing 99,219 85,985 273,957 286,901 Advanced Tech. 29,548 25,576 82,224 78,953 IMPORTS March Feb Jan-Mar15 Jan-Mar14 Agricultural 10,616 8,734 28,860 27,183 Manufacturing 171,179 138,273 461,033 440,186 Advanced Tech. 35,892 28,705 96,669 90,762

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

March Canada 14.6 Mexico 9.6 EU 8.6 China 13.6 Japan 13.4 South/Central America 10.0 Brazil -1.1 OPEC 9.9

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

March Canada 10.9 Mexico 12.9 EU 16.6 China 31.6 Japan 39.3 South/Central America 18.6 Brazil 8.0 OPEC 2.7 TRADE BALANCE March Feb Jan-Mar15 Mar14 Jan-Mar14 Canada -762 -1,409 -5,112 -2,278 -8,473 Mexico -5,500 -4,349 -12,767 -5,059 -11,788 EU -12,669 -9,334 -31,326 -11,506 -29,397 China -31,235 -22,540 -82,381 -20,404 -69,105 Japan -7,125 -4,182 -17,073 -5,942 -16,526 Newly Industrial- ized Countries -841 1,456 -112 1,502 6,201 South Korea -2,200 -1,652 -6,920 -1,256 -4,174 Taiwan -2,164 -973 -4,329 -949 -3,037 South/Central America 3,009 3,446 8,541 3,317 7,348 Brazil 600 797 1,764 1,837 4,282 OPEC 1,154 719 751 -5,193 -17,933 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

March Feb Mar14

286.6 250.7 289.7 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

March Feb Mar14

14.37 13.27 28.26 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

March Feb Mar14

46.47 49.53 93.91

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

$41.2 bln U.S. March trade deficit

NOTES:

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and non-petroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

N/A - not available