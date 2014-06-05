FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week
#Market News
June 5, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

05/31/14 312,000 310,250 N/A N/A

05/24/14 304,000-R 312,500-R 2,603,000 2.0

05/17/14 327,000 322,750 2,623,000-R 2.0

05/10/14 298,000 323,500 2,648,000 2.0

05/03/14 321,000 325,250 2,666,000 2.0

04/26/14 345,000 320,250 2,676,000 2.0

04/19/14 330,000 317,000 2,761,000 2.1

04/12/14 305,000 312,000 2,674,000 2.0

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: May 24 from 300,000

Four-Week Average: May 24 from 311,500

Continued Claims: May 17 from 2,631,000

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 310,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.625 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 262,931 MAY 31 WEEK FROM 275,412 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,394,992 MAY 24 WEEK FROM 2,455,012 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
