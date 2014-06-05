TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
05/31/14 312,000 310,250 N/A N/A
05/24/14 304,000-R 312,500-R 2,603,000 2.0
05/17/14 327,000 322,750 2,623,000-R 2.0
05/10/14 298,000 323,500 2,648,000 2.0
05/03/14 321,000 325,250 2,666,000 2.0
04/26/14 345,000 320,250 2,676,000 2.0
04/19/14 330,000 317,000 2,761,000 2.1
04/12/14 305,000 312,000 2,674,000 2.0
Initial Claims: May 24 from 300,000
Four-Week Average: May 24 from 311,500
Continued Claims: May 17 from 2,631,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 310,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.625 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 262,931 MAY 31 WEEK FROM 275,412 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,394,992 MAY 24 WEEK FROM 2,455,012 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available