TABLE-U.S. May nonfarm payrolls rise by 280,000

June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change May April (Prev) March (Prev)

in Nonfarm Payrolls 280 221 223 119 85

Jobless Rate (Pct) 5.5 5.4 5.4 5.5 5.5

Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

May April (Prev) March (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 34.5 34.5 34.5 34.5 34.5

Manufacturing Hours 40.7 40.7 40.8 40.9 40.9

Overtime Hours 3.3 3.3 3.2 3.3 3.3

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.96 24.88 24.87 24.85 24.84

Pct change 0.3 0.1

Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

May April (Prev) March (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.6 33.7 33.7 33.7

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.97 20.91 20.90 20.88 20.88

Pct change 0.3 0.1

Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

May April (Prev) March (Prev)

Total Private 262 206 213 117 94

Goods-Producing 6 21 31 -20 -21

Construction 17 35 45 -12 -9

Manufacturing 7 1 1 6 0

Service-Providing 256 185 182 137 115

Wholesale Trade 4.1 -2.3 -4.5 5.4 9.9

Retail 31.4 13.3 12.1 31.6 24.5

Transp/warehousing 13.1 10.8 15.2 1.9 8.1

Information -3 8 3 -2 0

Financial activities 13 8 9 13 7

Professional/business 63 66 62 39 35

Temporary help svs 20.1 16.1 16.1 15.8 13.2

Leisure/hospitality 57 10 17 6 -6

Government 18 15 10 2 -9

Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

May April March

Total Private (pct change) 0.3 0.1

Manufacturing (pct change) UNCH -0.4

Total Private (index) 103.3 103.0 102.9

Manufacturing (index) 90.3 90.3 90.7

Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

May April March Workforce 397 166 -96 Employed 272 192 34 Unemployed 125 -26 -130

May April March

U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 10.8 10.8 10.9

Jobless duration

27 weeks or more (1,000s) 2,502 2,525 2,563

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for May:

Nonfarm payrolls +225,000

Private payrolls: +220,000

Factory payrolls: +5,000

Jobless rate: 5.4 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.5 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A-not available

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.