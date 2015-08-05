TABLE-U.S. June trade gap widens to $43.84 bln

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

June May Jan-Jun15 Jun14 Jan-Jun14 Balance -43.84 -40.94 -255.74 -42.37 -254.13 Exports 188.58 188.71 1,131.62 195.58 1,165.01 Imports 232.41 229.65 1,387.35 237.95 1,419.14

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

June May June15/14 Exports -0.1 -0.7 -3.6 Imports 1.2 -0.5 -2.3

Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE June May Jan-Jun15 Jun14 Jan-Jun14 Goods -63.50 -60.62 -373.42 -61.70 -372.42 Services 19.66 19.68 117.69 19.33 118.29 EXPORTS June May Jan-Jun15 Jun14 Jan-Jun14 Goods 127.56 127.79 767.40 136.28 810.58 Services 61.02 60.93 364.22 59.30 354.43 IMPORTS June May Jan-Jun15 Jun14 Jan-Jun14 Goods 191.06 188.40 1,140.82 197.98 1,183.00 Services 41.36 41.25 246.53 39.97 236.13

Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: June May Jan-Jun15 Jun14 Jan-Jun14 Balance -62.64 -59.59 -367.93 -60.64 -365.83

Petroleum -7.29 -5.75 -45.70 -14.80 -104.13

Nonpetrol -55.35 -53.84 -322.23 -45.84 -261.70

Net Adjusts. -0.86 -1.03 -5.49 -1.06 -6.59 Exports 126.63 127.08 762.42 135.13 803.46 Imports 189.27 186.67 1,130.35 195.77 1,169.29

Petroleum 16.75 15.30 98.16 27.56 176.74

Nonpetrol 172.52 171.37 1,032.19 168.21 992.55

Net Adjusts. 1.79 1.73 10.47 2.21 13.72

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: June May Jan-Jun15 Jun14 Jan-Jun14 Capital Goods 44,114 44,884 271,849 45,601 272,137 Autos/Parts 12,702 12,639 74,762 13,500 77,757 Civ.Aircraft 4,968 4,886 31,578 N/A 28,000 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: June May Jan-Jun15 Jun14 Jan-Jun14 Capital Goods 49,057 50,373 302,265 49,459 289,840 Autos/Parts 29,758 29,426 171,504 27,461 160,726 Civ.Aircraft 1,910 1,504 9,128 N/A 8,002 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS June May Jan-Jun15 Jan-Jun14 Agricultural 9,962 10,655 67,685 75,665 Manufacturing 97,518 95,950 563,963 591,193 Advanced Tech. 29,777 27,526 168,368 162,266 IMPORTS June May Jan-Jun15 Jan-Jun14 Agricultural 9,908 9,743 58,854 56,937 Manufacturing 170,232 162,499 957,004 930,468 Advanced Tech. 38,580 34,758 205,217 197,037

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

June Canada -0.1 Mexico 4.3 EU -2.3 China 10.6 Japan -3.7 South/Central America -3.7 Brazil 1.2 OPEC 8.4

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

June Canada 12.8 Mexico 9.9 EU 4.0 China 4.9 Japan -2.7 South/Central America 8.7 Brazil 20.6 OPEC 4.4 TRADE BALANCE June May Jan-Jun15 Jun14 Jan-Jun14 Canada -2,461 648 -6,629 -2,452 -18,221 Mexico -6,107 -4,559 -27,832 -4,906 -25,524 EU -14,454 -12,493 -71,612 -11,249 -67,494 China -31,457 -30,452 -170,769 -30,128 -155,533 Japan -5,228 -5,316 -34,736 -5,634 -33,378 Newly Industrial- ized Countries 238 -722 -1,781 590 6,687 South Korea -2,487 -2,745 -14,654 -1,927 -10,994 Taiwan -786 -1,003 -7,843 -1,337 -6,847 South/Central America 3,238 4,582 18,981 3,189 14,970 Brazil 406 805 3,668 782 7,177 OPEC 361 120 1,225 -3,776 -32,950 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

June May Jun14

287.1 265.1 267.2 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

June May Jun14

16.48 14.79 26.60 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

June May Jun14

53.76 50.76 96.41

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

$42.8 bln U.S. June trade deficit

NOTES:

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and non-petroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

N/A - not available