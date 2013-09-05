TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

08/31/13 323,000 328,500 N/A N/A

08/24/13 332,000-R 331,500-R 2,951,000 2.3

08/17/13 337,000 330,500 2,994,000-R 2.3

08/10/13 322,000 332,500 3,003,000 2.3

08/03/13 335,000 336,000 2,970,000 2.3

07/27/13 328,000 341,750 3,023,000 2.3

07/20/13 345,000 345,750 2,951,000 2.3

07/13/13 336,000 346,500 3,003,000 2.3

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Aug. 24 from 331,000

Four-Week Average: Aug. 24 from 331,250

Continued Claims: Aug. 17 from 2,989,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said one state reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug. 24, the latest period for which data are available:

New York 3,568

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said two states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug. 24, the latest period for which data are available:

California -2,544

Missouri -1,713

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 330,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.980 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 268,843 AUG 31 WEEK FROM 278,624 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,749,880 AUG 24 WEEK FROM 2,826,748 PRIOR WEEK