TABLE-U.S. Aug nonfarm payrolls rise by 142,000

Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change Aug July (Prev) June (Prev)

in Nonfarm Payrolls 142 212 209 267 298

Jobless Rate (Pct) 6.1 6.2 6.2 6.1 6.1

Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

Aug July (Prev) June (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 34.5 34.5 34.5 34.5 34.5

Manufacturing Hours 41.0 40.9 40.9 41.1 41.1

Overtime Hours 3.4 3.4 3.4 3.5 3.5

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.53 24.47 24.45 24.45 24.44

Pct change 0.2 0.1

Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

Aug July (Prev) June (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.7 33.7 33.7 33.7

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.68 20.62 20.61 20.58 20.57

Pct change 0.3 0.2

Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

Aug July (Prev) June (Prev)

Total Private 134 213 198 260 270

Goods-Producing 22 67 58 34 38

Construction 20 31 22 8 10

Manufacturing 0 28 28 21 23

Service-Providing 112 146 140 226 232

Wholesale Trade 6.5 6.0 2.7 12.9 14.2

Retail -8.4 20.9 26.7 35.4 41.2

Transp/warehousing 1.2 19.1 7.9 13.4 14.8

Information -3 5 2 11 10

Financial activities 7 10 7 19 17

Professional/business 47 36 47 70 73

Temporary help svs 13.0 9.7 8.5 15.0 13.9

Leisure/hospitality 15 12 21 21 23

Government 8 -1 11 7 28

Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

Aug July June

Total Private (pct change) 0.1 0.2

Manufacturing (pct change) 0.2 -0.2

Total Private (index) 101.1 101.0 100.8

Manufacturing (index) 89.7 89.5 89.7

Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

Aug July June Workforce -64 329 81 Employed 16 131 407 Unemployed -80 197 -325

Aug July June

U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 12.0 12.2 12.1

Jobless duration

27 weeks or more (1,000s) 2,963 3,155 3,081

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Aug:

Nonfarm payrolls +225,000

Private payrolls: +206,000

Factory payrolls: +19,000

Jobless rate: 6.1 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.5 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.