TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

11/30/13 298,000 322,250 N/A N/A

11/23/13 321,000-R 333,000-R 2,744,000 2.1

11/16/13 326,000 339,250 2,765,000-R 2.1

11/09/13 344,000 345,250 2,867,000 2.2

11/02/13 341,000 349,750 2,810,000 2.2

10/26/13 346,000 357,750 2,874,000 2.2

10/19/13 350,000 348,250 2,867,000 2.2

10/12/13 362,000 337,500 2,850,000 2.2

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Nov. 23 from 316,000

Four-Week Average: Nov. 23 from 331,750

Continued Claims: Nov. 16 from 2,776,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 13 states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 23, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

California 8,326

Pennsylvania 4,416

Michigan 3,426

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said no states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 23, the latest period for which data are available.

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 325,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.820 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 313,973 NOV 30 WEEK FROM 368,480 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,485,863 NOV 23 WEEK FROM 2,673,646 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available