TABLE-U.S. Nov nonfarm payrolls rise by 321,000

Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change Nov Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev)
in Nonfarm Payrolls 321 243 214 271 256
Jobless Rate (Pct) 5.8 5.8 5.8 5.9 5.9
Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:
Nov Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 34.6 34.5 34.6 34.5 34.5
Manufacturing Hours 41.1 40.9 40.8 40.9 40.8
Overtime Hours 3.5 3.4 3.4 3.5 3.5
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.66 24.57 24.57 24.54 24.54
Pct change 0.4 0.1
Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:
Nov Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 33.8 33.8 33.8 33.7 33.7
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.74 20.70 20.70 20.67 20.66
Pct change 0.2 0.1
Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):
Nov Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev)
Total Private 314 236 209 249 244
Goods-Producing 48 28 28 36 36
Construction 20 7 12 18 19
Manufacturing 28 20 15 12 9
Service-Providing 266 208 181 213 208
Wholesale Trade 2.5 6.1 8.5 2.9 5.1
Retail 50.2 34.2 27.1 39.9 34.0
Transp/warehousing 16.7 15.3 13.3 7.0 5.2
Information 4 -5 -4 3 13
Financial activities 20 6 3 14 12
Professional/business 86 52 37 66 55
Temporary help svs 22.7 19.5 15.1 23.2 17.8
Leisure/hospitality 32 55 52 47 48
Government 7 7 5 22 12
Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)
Nov Oct Sept
Total Private (pct change) 0.6 0.2
Manufacturing (pct change) 0.7 0.2
Total Private (index) 102.2 101.6 101.4
Manufacturing (index) 90.3 89.7 89.5
Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):
Nov Oct Sept Workforce 119 416 -97 Employed 4 683 232 Unemployed 115 -267 -329
Nov Oct Sept
U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 11.4 11.5 11.8
Jobless duration
27 weeks or more (1,000s) 2,815 2,916 2,954
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Nov.:
Nonfarm payrolls +230,000
Private payrolls: +218,000
Factory payrolls: +14,000
Jobless rate: 5.8 pct
Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct
Average workweek: 34.6 hours
N/A-not available
The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.
The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.