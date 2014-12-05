FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Oct factory orders fall 0.7 pct
#Market News
December 5, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Oct factory orders fall 0.7 pct

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Oct Sept Aug New Orders -0.7 -0.5 -10.0 Ex-Transportation -1.4 unch unch Ex-Defense -1.2 -0.6 -10.3 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 0.5 -1.4 -22.3 Durables 0.3 -0.7 -18.3 Primary Metals -2.4 2.5 0.3 General Machinery -1.4 -3.0 1.2 Computers/Electronics -0.1 -2.0 1.7 Electrical Equipment

Appliances -3.6 3.4 3.1 Transport Equipment 3.4 -3.1 -42.4

NonDefense aircraft -0.1 -16.0 -74.0

Defense aircraft 45.3 -3.2 -4.7

Ships/boats 8.7 -6.2 -5.3 NonDurables -1.5 -0.2 -0.4 Computers and related products -3.3 -1.9 -11.7 Motor vehicles/parts 0.7 -0.2 -6.5 NonDefense Cap -0.4 -4.8 -36.4 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -1.6 -1.1 0.4 Defense Cap 10.8 7.9 4.9 Durables Ex-Transport -1.1 0.3 0.7 Durables NonDefense -0.7 -1.0 -19.0 Unfilled-Durables 0.4 0.4 0.6 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Oct Sept Aug Total -0.8 0.1 -1.1 Durables 0.1 0.3 -1.7 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -0.7 0.7 0.2 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Oct Sept Aug Total 0.1 0.2 0.1 Computers and related products -0.6 1.1 -0.9 Motor vehicles and parts 0.5 1.0 1.1 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Oct Sept Aug New Orders 496.563 499.866 502.159 Ex-Transportation 420.076 425.904 425.868 Ex-Defense 482.994 488.675 491.570 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 179.326 178.494 181.084 Durables 243.838 243.200 245.001 Primary Metals 27.992 28.681 27.972 General Machinery 36.556 37.086 38.226 Computers/Electronics 22.406 22.425 22.894 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.881 11.285 10.913 Transport Equipment 76.487 73.962 76.291

NonDefense aircraft 15.270 15.282 18.192

Defense aircraft 5.355 3.686 3.806

Ships/boats 2.359 2.171 2.314 NonDurables 252.725 256.666 257.158 Computers and related products 2.045 2.115 2.156 Motor vehicles/parts 47.820 47.504 47.581 NonDefense Cap 82.136 82.464 86.659 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 71.189 72.335 73.112 Defense Cap 10.423 9.411 8.720 Durables Ex-Transport 167,351 169,238 168,710 Durables NonDefense 230,269 232,009 234,412 Unfilled-Durables 1174.206 1169.273 1164.929 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Oct Sept Aug Total 499.247 503.045 502.690 Durables 246.522 246.379 245.532 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 70.432 70.913 70.450 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Oct Sept Aug Total 655.603 655.092 653.641 Computers and related products 4.683 4.711 4.659 Motor vehicles and parts 27.371 27.228 26.953 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Oct Sept

1.31 1.30

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Oct Sept Aug

Factory Orders N/A -0.6 -10.0

Durable Goods 0.4 -0.9 -18.3

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Oct. factory orders unch

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

Initial orders for October durable goods were issued on Nov. 26.

N/A - not available

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.

