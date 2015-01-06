FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Nov factory orders fall 0.7 pct
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 6, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Nov factory orders fall 0.7 pct

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Nov Oct Sept New Orders -0.7 -0.7 -0.5 Ex-Transportation -0.6 -1.5 unch Ex-Defense -0.4 -1.2 -0.6 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -1.0 0.5 -1.4 Durables -0.9 0.3 -0.7 Primary Metals -1.7 -2.0 2.5 General Machinery 0.5 -2.1 -3.0 Computers/Electronics -1.7 unch -2.0 Electrical Equipment

Appliances -0.8 -4.3 3.4 Transport Equipment -1.3 3.5 -3.1

NonDefense aircraft 0.3 0.8 -16.0

Defense aircraft -7.4 44.1 -3.2

Ships/boats -7.8 9.6 -6.2 NonDurables -0.5 -1.6 -0.2 Computers and related products -0.4 -3.3 -1.9 Motor vehicles/parts 0.2 0.7 -0.2 NonDefense Cap 0.1 unch -4.8 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -0.5 -1.8 -1.1 Defense Cap -8.2 10.0 7.9 Durables Ex-Transport -0.7 -1.2 0.3 Durables NonDefense -0.3 -0.7 -1.0 Unfilled-Durables 0.4 0.5 0.4 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Nov Oct Sept Total -0.6 -0.9 0.1 Durables -0.6 -0.1 0.3 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -0.2 -0.9 0.7 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Nov Oct Sept Total 0.1 0.1 0.2 Computers and related products -1.0 -0.9 1.1 Motor vehicles and parts 0.3 0.5 1.0 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Nov Oct Sept New Orders 492.736 496.278 499.866 Ex-Transportation 417.192 419.717 425.904 Ex-Defense 480.765 482.834 488.675 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 177.533 179.389 178.494 Durables 241.556 243.821 243.200 Primary Metals 27.631 28.099 28.681 General Machinery 36.494 36.304 37.086 Computers/Electronics 22.039 22.429 22.425 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.719 10.800 11.285 Transport Equipment 75.544 76.561 73.962

NonDefense aircraft 15.450 15.399 15.282

Defense aircraft 4.917 5.312 3.686

Ships/boats 2.194 2.379 2.171 NonDurables 251.180 252.457 256.666 Computers and related products 2.036 2.045 2.115 Motor vehicles/parts 47.894 47.816 47.504 NonDefense Cap 82.532 82.432 82.464 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 70.630 70.997 72.335 Defense Cap 9.503 10.350 9.411 Durables Ex-Transport 166012 167260 169238 Durables NonDefense 229585 230377 232009 Unfilled-Durables 1179.084 1174.608 1169.273 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Nov Oct Sept Total 495.652 498.489 503.045 Durables 244.472 246.032 246.379 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 70.151 70.289 70.913 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Nov Oct Sept Total 656.307 655.567 655.092 Computers and related products 4.621 4.669 4.711 Motor vehicles and parts 27.439 27.360 27.228 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Nov Oct

1.32 1.32

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Nov Oct Sept

Factory Orders N/A -0.7 -0.5

Durable Goods -0.7 0.3 -0.7

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Nov. factory orders -0.5 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

Initial orders for October durable goods were issued on Nov. 26.

N/A - not available

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.