TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
02/01/14 331,000 334,000 N/A N/A
01/25/14 351,000-R 333,750-R 2,964,000 2.3
01/18/14 329,000 332,250 2,949,000-R 2.3
01/11/14 325,000 335,250 3,007,000 2.3
01/04/14 330,000 349,000 3,022,000 2.3
12/28/13 345,000 358,750 2,861,000 2.2
12/21/13 341,000 348,750 2,817,000 2.2
12/14/13 380,000 343,750 2,932,000 2.2
Initial Claims: Jan. 25 from 348,000
Four-Week Average: Jan. 25 from 333,000
Continued Claims: Jan. 18 from 2,991,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 335,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.998 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 355,224 FEB 1 WEEK FROM 357,656 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 3,441,429 JAN 25 WEEK FROM 3,397,151 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available