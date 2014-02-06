FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week
#Market News
February 6, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

02/01/14 331,000 334,000 N/A N/A

01/25/14 351,000-R 333,750-R 2,964,000 2.3

01/18/14 329,000 332,250 2,949,000-R 2.3

01/11/14 325,000 335,250 3,007,000 2.3

01/04/14 330,000 349,000 3,022,000 2.3

12/28/13 345,000 358,750 2,861,000 2.2

12/21/13 341,000 348,750 2,817,000 2.2

12/14/13 380,000 343,750 2,932,000 2.2

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Jan. 25 from 348,000

Four-Week Average: Jan. 25 from 333,000

Continued Claims: Jan. 18 from 2,991,000

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 335,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.998 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 355,224 FEB 1 WEEK FROM 357,656 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 3,441,429 JAN 25 WEEK FROM 3,397,151 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
