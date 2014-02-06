TABLE-U.S. Dec trade gap widened to $38.70 bln

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

Dec Nov Jan-Dec13 Dec12 Jan-Dec12 Balance -38.70 -34.56 -471.53 -38.31 -534.66 Exports 191.29 194.80 2,272.32 188.69 2,210.59 Imports 229.99 229.35 2,743.85 226.99 2,745.24

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

Dec Nov Dec13/12 Exports -1.8 0.8 1.4 Imports 0.3 -1.3 1.3

Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE Dec Nov Jan-Dec13 Dec12 Jan-Dec12 Goods -58.82 -54.23 -703.16 -57.18 -741.48 Services 20.12 19.68 231.63 18.87 206.82 EXPORTS Dec Nov Jan-Dec13 Dec12 Jan-Dec12 Goods 132.76 137.05 1,590.35 132.69 1,561.24 Services 58.53 57.75 681.97 56.00 649.35 IMPORTS Dec Nov Jan-Dec13 Dec12 Jan-Dec12 Goods 191.58 191.28 2,293.51 189.87 2,302.71 Services 38.41 38.07 450.34 37.13 442.53

Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: Dec Nov Jan-Dec13 Dec12 Jan-Dec12 Balance -57.64 -53.26 -688.66 -56.19 -729.61

Petroleum -15.60 -15.32 -232.29 -19.06 -291.26

Nonpetrol -42.05 -37.94 -456.37 -37.13 -438.35

Net Adjusts. -1.17 -0.97 -14.50 -0.99 -11.86 Exports 131.64 135.84 1,578.89 131.52 1,545.71 Imports 189.28 189.10 2,267.56 187.71 2,275.32

Petroleum 29.06 28.51 369.33 30.63 414.78

Nonpetrol 160.22 160.60 1,898.23 157.08 1,860.54

Net Adjusts. 2.30 2.18 25.95 2.16 27.39

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Dec Nov Jan-Dec13 Dec12 Jan-Dec12 Capital Goods 44,229 45,296 534,111 43,838 527,375 Autos/Parts 12,290 13,059 152,095 12,092 146,126 Civ.Aircraft 4,261 4,870 54,398 N/A 45,375 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Dec Nov Jan-Dec13 Dec12 Jan-Dec12 Capital Goods 47,445 47,788 553,845 45,791 548,614 Autos/Parts 26,253 27,166 308,813 24,919 297,813 Civ.Aircraft 1,801 1,228 13,753 N/A 10,289 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS Dec Nov Jan-Dec13 Jan-Dec12 Agricultural 14,371 15,684 144,085 141,252 Manufacturing 96,147 99,892 1,182,567 1,163,567 Advanced Tech. 28,209 28,009 319,527 305,154 IMPORTS Dec Nov Jan-Dec13 Jan-Dec12 Agricultural 8,443 8,306 104,370 103,230 Manufacturing 147,706 154,999 1,829,243 1,805,260 Advanced Tech. 34,212 37,275 400,868 396,116

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

December Canada -9.2 Mexico -8.3 EU -8.9 China -0.7 Japan -8.8 South/Central America 3.4 Brazil 18.0 OPEC 13.4

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE) Canada -1.7 Mexico -6.7 EU -2.4 China -6.4 Japan -3.1 South/Central America 2.8 Brazil 5.6 OPEC 0.9 TRADE BALANCE Dec Nov Jan-Dec13 Dec12 Jan-Dec12 Canada -3,389 -1,473 -31,731 -3,525 -31,397 Mexico -4,169 -4,129 -54,303 -3,897 -61,639 EU -11,320 -10,072 -125,084 -8,782 -115,848 China -24,474 -26,931 -318,417 -24,532 -315,095 Japan -5,986 -5,839 -73,389 -5,794 -76,437 Newly Industrial- ized Countries 3,104 2,010 16,746 3,167 11,178 South Korea -789 -1,219 -20,673 -1,143 -16,612 Taiwan -644 -819 -12,292 -947 -14,509 South/Central America 3,206 3,027 25,828 3,617 11,407 Brazil 1,517 1,071 16,563 1,426 11,683 OPEC -4,026 -4,795 -68,147 -3,376 -99,048 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

Dec Nov Dec12

285.1 265.9 284.0 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

Dec Nov Dec12

26.70 25.63 27.62 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

Dec Nov Dec12

91.34 94.69 95.16

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

$36.0 bln U.S. Dec trade deficit

NOTES:

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

N/A - not available