TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week
March 6, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

03/01/14 323,000 336,500 N/A N/A

02/22/14 349,000-R 338,500-R 2,907,000 2.2

02/15/14 334,000 338,250 2,915,000-R 2.2-R

02/08/14 340,000 337,000 2,956,000 2.3

02/01/14 331,000 333,250 2,933,000 2.2

01/25/14 348,000 333,000 2,966,000 2.3

01/18/14 329,000 332,250 2,948,000 2.3

01/11/14 325,000 335,250 3,007,000 2.3

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Feb. 22 from 348,000

Four-Week Average: Feb. 22 from 338,250

Continued Claims: Feb. 15 from 2,964,000

Insured unemployment rate: Feb. 15 from 2.3 percent

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 338,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.973 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 317,183 MARCH 1 WEEK FROM 311,481 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 3,380,582 FEB 22 WEEK FROM 3,328,422 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
