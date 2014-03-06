TABLE-U.S. Jan factory orders fall 0.7 pct

March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Jan Dec Nov New Orders -0.7 -2.0 1.5 Ex-Transportation 0.2 -0.1 0.3 Ex-Defense -1.0 -1.5 1.5 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -0.5 -5.6 2.4 Durables -1.0 -5.3 2.7 Primary Metals -1.2 -2.3 -0.7 General Machinery -0.7 3.0 3.2 Computers/Electronics 3.7 -8.7 0.8 Electrical Equipment

Appliances -2.2 5.6 -3.9 Transport Equipment -5.7 -12.1 8.1

NonDefense aircraft -20.2 -22.3 21.1

Defense aircraft 14.2 -22.6 14.0

Ships/boats -26.4 -18.6 10.7 NonDurables -0.4 1.0 0.4 Computers and related products -7.3 3.2 5.9 Motor vehicles/parts -2.0 -6.6 2.2 NonDefense Cap -4.1 -6.3 8.2 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 1.5 -1.6 3.0 Defense Cap 21.4 -30.7 -0.2 Durables Ex-Transport 1.1 -1.8 0.2 Durables NonDefense -1.7 -4.3 2.9 Unfilled-Durables unch 0.2 0.9 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Jan Dec Nov Total -0.3 -0.3 0.8 Durables -0.3 -1.7 1.4 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -1.0 0.6 2.4 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Jan Dec Nov Total 0.2 0.5 0.1 Computers and related products -2.0 3.1 2.5 Motor vehicles and parts 2.1 0.2 -1.0 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Jan Dec Nov New Orders 483.047 486.308 496.380 Ex-Transportation 415.888 415.096 415.389 Ex-Defense 474.026 478.736 485.964 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 163.464 164.240 174.061 Durables 224.989 227.318 239.981 Primary Metals 25.699 25.998 26.604 General Machinery 36.581 36.841 35.777 Computers/Electronics 21.027 20.285 22.206 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.505 10.743 10.171 Transport Equipment 67.159 71.212 80.991

NonDefense aircraft 13.555 16.987 21.869

Defense aircraft 3.670 3.213 4.149

Ships/boats 1.290 1.752 2.152 NonDurables 258.058 258.990 256.399 Computers and related products 2.270 2.448 2.372 Motor vehicles/parts 43.990 44.895 48.046 NonDefense Cap 78.297 81.647 87.158 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 68.743 67.749 68.821 Defense Cap 7.242 5.966 8.607 Durables Ex-Transport 157.830 156.106 158.990 Durables NonDefense 215.968 219.746 229.565 Unfilled-Durables 1059.856 1059.524 1057.827 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Jan Dec Nov Total 490.670 492.345 493.874 Durables 232.612 233.355 237.475 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 66.809 67.505 67.135 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Jan Dec Nov Total 637.704 636.528 633.667 Computers and related products 4.627 4.720 4.579 Motor vehicles and parts 25.750 25.227 25.187 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Jan Dec

1.30 1.29

Jan Dec Nov

Factory Orders N/A -1.5 1.5

Durable Goods -1.0 -5.3 2.7

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Jan. factory orders -0.4 pct

Initial orders for January durable goods were issued on Feb. 27.

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.