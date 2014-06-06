TABLE-U.S. May nonfarm payrolls rise by 217,000

June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change May April (Prev) March (Prev)

in Nonfarm Payrolls 217 282 288 203 203

Jobless Rate (Pct) 6.3 6.3 6.3 6.7 6.7

Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

May April (Prev) March (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 34.5 34.5 34.5 34.5 34.5

Manufacturing Hours 41.1 40.9 40.8 41.1 41.0

Overtime Hours 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.38 24.33 24.31 24.32 24.31

Pct change 0.2 0.0

Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

May April (Prev) March (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.7 33.7 33.7 33.7

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.54 20.51 20.50 20.48 20.47

Pct change 0.1 0.1

Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

May April (Prev) March (Prev)

Total Private 216 270 273 200 202

Goods-Producing 18 46 53 21 29

Construction 6 34 32 13 17

Manufacturing 10 4 12 4 7

Service-Providing 198 224 220 179 173

Wholesale Trade 9.9 16.2 15.7 7.8 4.4

Retail 12.5 43.1 34.5 28.9 24.8

Transp/warehousing 16.4 12.1 11.3 13.9 12.0

Information -5 1 -3 -1 -1

Financial activities 3 6 6 0 0

Professional/business 55 71 75 47 52

Temporary help svs 14.3 16.0 24.0 22.1 24.7

Leisure/hospitality 39 24 28 31 34

Government 1 12 15 3 1

Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

May April March

Total Private (pct change) 0.2 0.3

Manufacturing (pct change) 0.6 -0.4

Total Private (index) 100.6 100.4 100.1

Manufacturing (index) 89.5 89.0 89.4

Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

May April March Workforce 192 -806 503 Employed 145 -73 476 Unemployed 46 -733 27

May April March

U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 12.2 12.3 12.7

Jobless duration

27 weeks or more (1,000s) 3,374 3,452 3,739

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for May:

Nonfarm payrolls +218,000

Private payrolls: +210,000

Factory payrolls: +10,000

Jobless rate: 6.4 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.5 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A-not available

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.