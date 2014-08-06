TABLE-U.S. June trade gap narrows to $41.54 bln

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

June May Jan-Jun14 Jun13 Jan-Jun13 Balance -41.54 -44.66 -260.05 -36.55 -242.75 Exports 195.86 195.60 1,158.96 190.37 1,127.75 Imports 237.40 240.26 1,419.01 226.92 1,370.49

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

June May June14/13 Exports 0.1 1.1 2.9 Imports -1.2 -0.1 4.6

Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE June May Jan-Jun14 Jun13 Jan-Jun13 Goods -60.29 -63.32 -371.59 -54.97 -354.64 Services 18.75 18.65 111.53 18.42 111.90 EXPORTS June May Jan-Jun14 Jun13 Jan-Jun13 Goods 136.87 136.74 808.34 133.34 787.59 Services 58.99 58.86 350.62 57.02 340.15 IMPORTS June May Jan-Jun14 Jun13 Jan-Jun13 Goods 197.16 200.05 1,179.92 188.32 1,142.24 Services 40.25 40.21 239.09 38.60 228.26

Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: June May Jan-Jun14 Jun13 Jan-Jun13 Balance -59.47 -62.24 -364.54 -53.57 -348.10

Petroleum -14.66 -15.17 -105.30 -17.93 -125.70

Nonpetrol -44.82 -47.07 -259.25 -35.64 -222.40

Net Adjusts. -0.81 -1.08 -7.04 -1.41 -6.54 Exports 135.54 135.67 801.68 132.71 781.38 Imports 195.02 197.91 1,166.22 186.28 1,129.48

Petroleum 27.39 28.33 177.74 29.41 187.25

Nonpetrol 167.63 169.58 988.49 156.87 942.22

Net Adjusts. 2.14 2.15 13.70 2.04 12.76

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: June May Jan-Jun14 Jun13 Jan-Jun13 Capital Goods 45,677 45,644 271,579 45,628 265,554 Autos/Parts 13,654 13,491 77,132 12,650 75,254 Civ.Aircraft 5,098 4,585 27,522 N/A 25,390 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: June May Jan-Jun14 Jun13 Jan-Jun13 Capital Goods 49,363 49,622 289,567 46,006 273,957 Autos/Parts 27,466 28,540 160,452 25,598 150,207 Civ.Aircraft 1,357 1,364 8,177 N/A 6,395 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS June May Jan-Jun14 Jan-Jun13 Agricultural 11,036 11,783 75,855 67,987 Manufacturing 102,537 102,837 591,166 588,579 Advanced Tech. 28,395 27,616 161,946 155,682 IMPORTS June May Jan-Jun14 Jan-Jun13 Agricultural 9,522 9,732 56,835 54,200 Manufacturing 162,643 165,074 929,980 891,641 Advanced Tech. 35,845 35,200 197,155 190,343

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

June Canada 0.6 Mexico -4.3 EU 1.4 China 1.4 Japan 3.9 South/Central America -1.4 Brazil -2.6 OPEC -9.0

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

June Canada 0.3 Mexico -1.2 EU -2.1 China 3.7 Japan 4.9 South/Central America -2.9 Brazil 6.0 OPEC -8.4 TRADE BALANCE June May Jan-Jun14 Jun13 Jan-Jun13 Canada -2,744 -2,815 -16,731 -1,618 -15,411 Mexico -4,923 -4,339 -25,643 -4,941 -27,832 EU -11,226 -12,341 -66,982 -7,479 -58,147 China -30,058 -28,770 -155,217 -26,668 -147,905 Japan -5,418 -5,108 -33,031 -5,585 -36,532 Newly Industrial- ized Countries 829 -267 6,850 1,739 7,250 South Korea -1,874 -2,677 -11,009 -1,646 -11,047 Taiwan -1,329 -1,154 -6,810 -1,151 -5,602 South/Central America 3,306 3,167 15,507 2,648 10,105 Brazil 904 1,147 7,417 1,547 7,858 OPEC -3,860 -4,163 -32,618 -5,645 -33,257 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

June May Jun13

267.2 279.6 291.6 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

June May Jun13

26.60 27.96 28.75 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

June May Jun13

96.41 96.12 96.87

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

$44.7 bln U.S. June trade deficit

NOTES:

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and non-petroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

N/A - not available