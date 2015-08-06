FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week
#Market News
August 6, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

08/01/15 270,000 268,250 N/A N/A

07/25/15 267,000 274,750 2,255,000 1.7

07/18/15 255,000 278,500 2,269,000-R 1.7

07/11/15 281,000 282,500 2,216,000 1.6

07/04/15 296,000 279,250 2,216,000 1.6

06/27/15 282,000 275,000 2,327,000 1.7

06/20/15 271,000 273,750 2,265,000 1.7

06/13/15 268,000 277,000 2,249,000 1.7

REVISIONS:

Continued Claims: July 18 from 2,262,000

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 273,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.240 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 225,090 AUG 1 WEEK FROM 230,223 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,211,871 JULY 25 WEEK FROM 2,255,689 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
