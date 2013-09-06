TABLE-U.S. Aug nonfarm payrolls rise by 169,000

Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change Aug July (Prev) June (Prev)

in Nonfarm Payrolls 169 104 162 172 188

Jobless Rate (Pct) 7.3 7.4 7.4 7.6 7.6

Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

Aug July (Prev) June (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 34.5 34.4 34.4 34.5 34.5

Manufacturing Hours 40.8 40.7 40.6 40.9 40.8

Overtime Hours 3.4 3.2 3.2 3.4 3.4

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.05 24.00 23.98 24.00 24.00

Pct change 0.2 0.0

Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

Aug July (Prev) June (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 33.6 33.6 33.6 33.7 33.7

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.20 20.16 20.14 20.15 20.14

Pct change 0.2 0.0

Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

Aug July (Prev) June (Prev)

Total Private 152 127 161 194 196

Goods-Producing 18 -17 4 6 8

Construction 0 -3 -6 10 8

Manufacturing 14 -16 6 -7 -3

Service-Providing 134 144 157 188 188

Wholesale Trade 8.4 11.6 13.7 6.5 7.0

Retail 44.0 48.8 46.8 45.3 39.7

Transp/warehousing 12.0 -13.9 4.6 2.4 0.7

Information -18 13 9 -7 -4

Financial activities -5 17 15 11 13

Professional/business 23 32 36 64 61

Temporary help svs 13.1 8.1 7.7 19.1 16.2

Leisure/hospitality 27 13 23 43 57

Government 17 -23 1 -22 -8

Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

Aug July June

Total Private (pct change) 0.4 -0.1

Manufacturing (pct change) 0.3 -0.6

Total Private (index) 98.8 98.4 98.5

Manufacturing (index) 87.8 87.5 88.0

Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

Aug July June Workforce -312 -37 177 Employed -115 227 160 Unemployed -198 -263 17

Aug July June

U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 13.7 14.0 14.3

Jobless duration

27 weeks or more (1,000s) 4,290 4,246 4,328

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Aug.:

Nonfarm payrolls +180,000

Private payrolls: +180,000

Factory payrolls: +5,000

Jobless rate: 7.4 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.5 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A-not available

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.