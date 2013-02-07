TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fell in latest week

Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
02/02/13 366,000 350,500 N/A N/A
01/26/13 371,000-R 352,750-R 3,224,000 2.5
01/19/13 330,000 351,750 3,216,000-R 2.5
01/12/13 335,000 360,000 3,175,000 2.5
01/05/13 375,000 366,750 3,229,000-R 2.5
12/29/12 367,000 359,000 3,169,000 2.5
12/22/12 363,000 360,000 3,236,000 2.5
12/15/12 362,000 368,000 3,206,000 2.5
Initial Claims: Jan. 26 from 368,000
Four-Week Average: Jan. 26 from 352,000
Continued Claims: Jan. 19 from 3,197,000; Jan. 5 from 3,228,000
The department said one states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Jan. 26, the latest period for which data are available:
North Carolina 2,030
The department said 16 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Jan. 26, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
California -20,414
Texas -5,082
Illinois -4,865
Florida -3,570
Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 360,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.195 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 386,176 FEB 2 WEEK FROM 369,480 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 3,720,496 JAN 26 WEEK FROM 3,678,926 PRIOR WEEK