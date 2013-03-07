TABLE-U.S. jobless claims fell in latest week

March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

03/02/13 340,000 348,750 N/A N/A

02/23/13 347,000-r 355,750-r 3,094,000 2.4

02/16/13 366,000 361,750 3,091,000-r 2.4

02/09/13 342,000 352,750 3,165,000 2.5

02/02/13 368,000 351,000 3,137,000 2.4

01/26/13 371,000 352,750 3,244,000 2.5

01/19/13 330,000 351,750 3,216,000 2.5

01/12/13 335,000 360,000 3,175,000 2.5

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Feb. 23 from 344,000

Four-Week Average: Feb. 23 from 355,000

Continued Claims: Feb. 16 from 3,074,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said three states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Feb. 23, the latest period for which data are available:

Massachusetts 4,024

North Carolina 1,995

Illinois 1,782

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said three states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Feb. 23, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

California 40,352

New York 2,070

Texas 1,334

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 355,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.110 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS RISE TO 333,389 MARCH 2 WEEK FROM 310,191 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS RISE TO 3,589,315 FEB 23 WEEK FROM 3,536,461 PRIOR WEEK