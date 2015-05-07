FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week
#Market News
May 7, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

05/02/15 265,000 279,500 N/A N/A

04/25/15 262,000 283,750 2,228,000 1.7

04/18/15 296,000 285,000 2,256,000-R 1.7

04/11/15 295,000 283,000 2,327,000 1.7

04/04/15 282,000 282,500 2,275,000 1.7

03/28/15 267,000 285,250 2,308,000 1.7

03/21/15 288,000 300,250 2,327,000 1.7

03/14/15 293,000 305,250 2,413,000 1.8

REVISIONS:

Continued Claims: April 18 from 2,253,000

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 280,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.280 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 235,704 MAY 2 WEEK FROM 250,780 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,199,211 APRIL 25 WEEK FROM 2,281,064 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
