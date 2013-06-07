TABLE-U.S. May nonfarm payrolls rise by 175,000

June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change May April (Prev) March (Prev)

in Nonfarm Payrolls 175 149 165 142 138

Jobless Rate (Pct) 7.6 7.5 7.5 7.6 7.6

Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

May April (Prev) March (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 34.5 34.5 34.4 34.6 34.6

Manufacturing Hours 40.8 40.7 40.7 40.8 40.8

Overtime Hours 3.3 3.3 3.3 3.4 3.4

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 23.89 23.88 23.87 23.83 23.83

Pct change 0.0 0.2

Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

May April (Prev) March (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 33.8 33.7 33.7 33.8 33.8

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.08 20.07 20.06 20.04 20.04

Pct change 0.0 0.1

Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

May April (Prev) March (Prev)

Total Private 178 157 176 154 154

Goods-Producing -1 -15 -9 14 15

Construction 7 -2 -6 16 13

Manufacturing -8 -9 0 -4 2

Service-Providing 179 172 185 140 139

Wholesale Trade 7.9 3.9 4.1 3.4 2.9

Retail 27.7 19.9 29.3 -2.8 -3.9

Transp/warehousing -3.9 5.9 4.2 -4.1 -6.7

Information 3 -7 -9 3 2

Financial activities 4 9 9 6 5

Professional/business 57 60 73 59 64

Temporary help svs 25.6 26.4 30.8 19.5 25.5

Leisure/hospitality 43 39 43 31 38

Government -3 -8 -11 -12 -16

Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

May April March

Total Private (pct change) 0.1 -0.1

Manufacturing (pct change) 0.1 -0.3

Total Private (index) 98.3 98.2 98.3

Manufacturing (index) 87.8 87.7 88.0

Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

May April March Workforce 420 210 -496 Employed 319 293 -206 Unemployed 101 -83 -290

May April March

U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 13.8 13.9 13.8

Jobless duration

27 weeks or more (1,000s) 4,357 4,353 4,611

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for May:

Nonfarm payrolls +170,000

Private payrolls: +180,000

Factory payrolls: +3,000

Jobless rate: 7.5 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.5 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A-not available

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.