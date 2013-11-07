TABLE - U.S. Q3 GDP rises 2.8 pct

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis’ seasonally adjusted Gross Domestic Product data on a chain-weighted basis.

Following are annualized percent changes from prior quarters, in 2009 chain dollars:

Q3-A Q2 2012 GDP 2.8 2.5 2.8 Final Sales of Dom. Product 2.0 2.1 2.6 Final Sales to Dom. Buyers 1.7 2.1 2.4 PCE price index 1.9 -0.1 1.8 Core PCE price index 1.4 0.6 1.8 Mkt-based PCE price index 2.0 -0.3 1.8 Core Mkt-based index 1.4 0.5 1.8 GDP price index 1.9 0.6 1.7 Implicit Deflator 1.9 0.6 1.7 Consumer Spending 1.5 1.8 2.2

Durable Goods 7.8 6.2 7.7

NonDurable Goods 2.7 1.6 1.4

Services 0.1 1.2 1.6 Business Investment 1.6 4.7 7.3 Structures 12.3 17.6 12.7 Equipment -3.7 3.3 7.6 Intellectual

property/software 2.2 -1.5 3.4 Housing Investment 14.6 14.2 12.9 Exports 4.5 8.0 3.5 Imports 1.9 6.9 2.2 Government Purchases 0.2 -0.4 -1.0 Federal -1.7 -1.6 -1.4 State and Local 1.5 0.4 -0.7 A-Advance (1st estimate). P-Preliminary (2nd). F-final (3rd.) Seasonally adjusted annual rates, in blns of 2009 chain dlrs:

Q3-A Q2 2012 GDP 15,790.1 15,679.7 15,470.7 Final Sales of Dom.Product 15,694.5 15,616.2 15,403.2 Final Sales to Dom. Buyers 16,107.4 16,041.0 15,835.2 Consumer Spending 10,732.3 10,691.9 10,517.6

Durable Goods 1,348.5 1,323.2 1,246.7

NonDurable Goods 2,347.1 2,331.7 2,296.8

Services 7,053.4 7,051.5 6,982.7 Business Investment 1,979.2 1,971.3 1,931.8 Structures 437.3 424.8 421.6 Equipment 921.2 929.9 905.9 Intellectual

property/software 621.7 618.3 605.8 Housing Investment 504.0 487.1 433.7 Business Inventory Change 86.0 56.6 57.6 Farm 22.5 19.5 -7.2 Nonfarm 59.2 32.7 68.7 Net Exports of Goods -413.2 -424.4 -430.8 Exports 2,020.8 1,998.4 1,957.4 Imports 2,434.0 2,422.9 2,388.2 Govt. Purchases 2,906.0 2,904.5 2,963.1 Federal 1,163.2 1,168.2 1,220.3 State and Local 1,742.5 1,736.0 1,742.8

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast for Advance Q3:

+2.0 pct for GDP

+1.8 pct for Final Sales

+1.4 pct for Implicit Deflator

+1.5 pct for Core PCE price index

+2.0 pct for PCE price index

NOTES:

The Advance Q3 report, originally scheduled for release on Oct. 30, was delayed due to a partial shutdown of the federal government.

Equipment, formerly combined with software, is now calculated separately. Software is now a part of the “Intellectual property products,” which also include research and development; and entertainment, literary and artistic originals, BEA said.