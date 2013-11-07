FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2013 / 1:31 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

11/02/13 336,000 348,250 N/A N/A

10/26/13 345,000-R 357,500-R 2,868,000 2.2

10/19/13 350,000 348,250 2,864,000-R 2.2

10/12/13 362,000 337,500 2,850,000 2.2

10/05/13 373,000 324,750 2,882,000 2.2

09/28/13 308,000 305,000 2,902,000 2.2

09/21/13 307,000 308,750 2,921,000 2.2

09/14/13 311,000 315,250 2,821,000 2.2

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Oct. 26 from 340,000

Four-Week Average: Oct. 26 from 356,250

Continued Claims: Oct. 19 from 2,881,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said six states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 26, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

Oregon 2,956

Florida 2,873

Illinois 2,460

New York 2,033

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said two states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 26, the latest period for which data are available:

California -4,460

Virginia -1,807

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 335,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.875 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 327,047 NOV 2 WEEK FROM 322,852 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,495,070 OCT 26 WEEK FROM 2,509,034 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.