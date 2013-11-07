TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

11/02/13 336,000 348,250 N/A N/A

10/26/13 345,000-R 357,500-R 2,868,000 2.2

10/19/13 350,000 348,250 2,864,000-R 2.2

10/12/13 362,000 337,500 2,850,000 2.2

10/05/13 373,000 324,750 2,882,000 2.2

09/28/13 308,000 305,000 2,902,000 2.2

09/21/13 307,000 308,750 2,921,000 2.2

09/14/13 311,000 315,250 2,821,000 2.2

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Oct. 26 from 340,000

Four-Week Average: Oct. 26 from 356,250

Continued Claims: Oct. 19 from 2,881,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said six states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 26, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

Oregon 2,956

Florida 2,873

Illinois 2,460

New York 2,033

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said two states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 26, the latest period for which data are available:

California -4,460

Virginia -1,807

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 335,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.875 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 327,047 NOV 2 WEEK FROM 322,852 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,495,070 OCT 26 WEEK FROM 2,509,034 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available