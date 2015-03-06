FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Feb nonfarm payrolls rise by 295,000
March 6, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Feb nonfarm payrolls rise by 295,000

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) in Nonfarm Payrolls 295 239 257 xxx 329 Jobless Rate (Pct) 5.5 Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

Feb Jan (Prev) Avg Weekly Hours 34.6 34.6 34.6 Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.78 24.75 24.75

Pct change 0.1 0.5 Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

Feb Jan (Prev) Total Private 288 237 267 Manufacturing 8 21 22 Government 7 2 -10 (TAB)

Feb Jan U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 11.0 11.3

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Feb.:

Nonfarm payrolls +240,000

Private payrolls: +229,000

Factory payrolls: +12,000

Jobless rate: 5.6 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.6 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A-not available

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.

