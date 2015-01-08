FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week
#Market News
January 8, 2015 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

01/03/15 294,000 290,500 N/A N/A

12/27/14 298,000 290,750 2,452,000 1.8

12/20/14 281,000 290,500 2,351,000-R 1.8

12/13/14 289,000 298,750 2,407,000-R 1.8

12/06/14 295,000 299,500 2,378,000 1.8

11/29/14 297,000 299,000 2,520,000 1.9

11/22/14 314,000 294,250 2,372,000 1.8

11/15/14 292,000 287,750 2,323,000 1.8

REVISIONS:

Continued Claims: Dec. 20 from 2,353,000; Dec. 13 from 2,406,000

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 290,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.368 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 425,399 JAN 3 WEEK FROM 389,818 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,758,693 DEC 27 WEEK FROM 2,351,211 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
